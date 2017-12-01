Hindu group plans reverse ‘love jihad’ in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: The Hindu Jagran Manch, an affiliate on the RSS, is planning a massive ‘reverse love jihad’ programme under which 2,100 Muslim girls will be married to Hindu boys. This programme is being launched from Uttar Pradesh and will be carried out over the next six months. Hindu Jagran Manch state president Ajju Chauhan told a select group of reporters in Agra that time had come to give a ‘befitting reply to those who promote love jihad’. “We will give our reply in the language they understand. We are giving a target to all district units in this regard and we will welcome at least 2,100 Muslim daughters-in-law into Hindu households. I am confident that we will fulfill the target,” he said.

The outfit leader said the organisation was aware of about 150 Hindu leaders who are in love with Muslim girls and want to marry them. “We will encourage them and provide all support,” he said. He further said that Hindu Jagran Manch activists would visit maximum number of Hindu households that have boys of marriageable age and convince them to welcome Muslim daughters-in-law since this would be the biggest service to Hinduism. “We will not only support them but also provide full security,” he added. The Manch activists also plan to visit colleges having a large number of Muslim girls as students.

“We will interact with Muslim girls and convince them that they will be safer and happier if they marry Hindu boys because there will be no threat of second marriage or ‘talaq’. Besides, Hindu families are more liberal than Muslim families,” he explained. Mr Chauhan said unlike Muslims, the Hindu boys will not hide their true identity while wooing Muslim girls. Asked whether his outfit also planned to convert the Muslim girls who marry Hindu boys, Mr Chauhan said, “Once the girl marries into a Hindu family as per traditions, she automatically becomes a Hindu.”