Barack Obama in Delhi, to address town hall, likely to meet Modi

Former US President Barack Obama is on his first visit to India after demitting office in January. (Photo: AP/File)

New Delhi: Former US President Barack Obama, who arrived in New Delhi on Friday, will address a town hall and interact with “young leaders of India” for Obama Foundation.

"I will be conducting a town hall with young leaders of India who can share with me some of the works they are trying to do to make communities better and also answer questions on how Obama Foundation can help," Obama said in a Facebook message.

Obama will interact with close to 300 young leaders, including “the founder of Youth Ki Awaaz, a media platform designed to help young people break stereotypes and speak up about issues they care about”, at 3:45 pm at the town hall.

Obama's town hall address will be streamed live on Obama Foundation Facebook page and on the website – obama.org.

The former US President, in his first visit to India after demitting office in January, will also address the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Saturday and is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The town hall will expand the conversation about what it means to be an active citizen and make an impact and how the Obama Foundation can support emerging leaders in this effort," the Foundation said.