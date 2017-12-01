search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Barack Obama in Delhi, to address town hall, likely to meet Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Dec 1, 2017, 10:35 am IST
Updated Dec 1, 2017, 10:40 am IST
Obama will interact with close to 300 young leaders from across the country at 3:45 pm at the town hall in Delhi.
Former US President Barack Obama is on his first visit to India after demitting office in January. (Photo: AP/File)
 Former US President Barack Obama is on his first visit to India after demitting office in January. (Photo: AP/File)

New Delhi: Former US President Barack Obama, who arrived in New Delhi on Friday, will address a town hall and interact with “young leaders of India” for Obama Foundation.

"I will be conducting a town hall with young leaders of India who can share with me some of the works they are trying to do to make communities better and also answer questions on how Obama Foundation can help," Obama said in a Facebook message.

Obama will interact with close to 300 young leaders, including “the founder of Youth Ki Awaaz, a media platform designed to help young people break stereotypes and speak up about issues they care about”, at 3:45 pm at the town hall.

Obama's town hall address will be streamed live on Obama Foundation Facebook page and on the website – obama.org.

The former US President, in his first visit to India after demitting office in January, will also address the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Saturday and is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The town hall will expand the conversation about what it means to be an active citizen and make an impact and how the Obama Foundation can support emerging leaders in this effort," the Foundation said.

Tags: barack obama, obama in delhi, obama town hall address, obama foundation, young indian leaders
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: When Prabhas' Baahubali made its presence felt at an NBA game in Orlando

Prabhas in a still from 'Baahubali: The Conclusion.'
 

Pakistani girl forced to live as a recluse due to a leg weighing 10 kg

Tahira needs help from family members to climb stairs and has been forced to drop out of school due to her condition (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Russian man dies after removing pin from grenade to pose for picture

Police suspect that Alexander didn’t actually expect the grenade to detonate until he threw it (Photo: YouTube)
 

Here's Matthew Hayden's take on Cheteshwar Pujara, Murali Vijay, KL Rahul,Virat Kohli

Matthew Hayden recently spoke on India batsmen Murali Vijay and KL Rahul, and said that the duo would be natural choices when playing abroad.(Photo: AFP / PTI / BCCI )
 

Apple iPhone X review: A new beginning for the next iPhone

From being the first one to master the touchscreen to now being the first ones to go with a full front display and eliminating the home button and fingerprint scanner, Apple has set a benchmark with its Anniversary Edition iPhone X this year. Apple states that the iPhone X will set the path for the future mobile phone.
 

Cruel man pours cold water on his dog before leaving her in the snow to die

A petition with over 1000 signatures is seeking action against the man (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

My family 'Shiv Bhakt', won't use religion for political gains, says Rahul

Some BJP workers entered his name in the register meant for non-Hindus at the Somnath temple, leading to the controversy, Rahul Gandhi alleged. (Photo: PTI)

8 dead, 80 missing; warships deployed as cyclone Ockhi nears Lakshadweep

P8i aircraft, Navy Dornier and Coast Guard Dornier are also airborne for search and rescue operations. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Karnataka: Ratna Prabha gets emotional

Ratna Prabha loves to work to solve problems of the people.

Karnataka: Police, women’s panel to ensure safe New Year

But despite the preventive measures being taken by the Police and the Bars and Restaurants Association, women party-goers in the city are sceptical. (Photo: Pixabay)

Cancel licence if PDS dealers strike: K Chandrasekhar Rao

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham