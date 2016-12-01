Well-deserved honour: Rajiv Sharma is chief adviser to Telangana govt

Outgoing Chief Secretary Rajiv Sharma greets his successor K. Pradeep Chandra as Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao looks on, at a public function in the Secretariat premises in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: It was a rare honour for both the outgoing and new Chief Secretary of the state, with the Chief Minister and his entire Cabinet, IAS officers and Secretariat staff turning up to welcome K. Pradeep Chandra and bid a grand farewell to Rajiv Sharma, the state’s first CS, who retired on Wednesday.

However, Mr Sharma’s association with the TS government is far from over; Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced that he would be appointed Chief Adviser to state government.

“I asked officials to set up the official chamber for Rajiv Sharma near the CMO so that I can meet him personally any time to seek his advice and guidance on important issues. I also request all ministers and officials to treat him on par with the CS and consult him on all important matters. Rajiv Sharma has vast administrative experience and has deep understanding of issues concerning Telangana. We should utilise his experience for the benefit of the state,” Mr Rao said.

The CM added: “Earlier, you were only a bureaucrat; now you are a political bureaucrat. An official bureaucrat has certain limitations but as a political bureaucrat, you are a free bird and can take as many initiatives as you can and advise the government.”

Recollecting the valuable services rendered by Mr Sharma, Mr Rao said, “He played a key role in resolution of contentious bifurcation-related issues with AP. Without him, it would not have been tough for me to run the government of a new state with meagre resources post bifurcation,” the CM said.

Thanking the CM, Mr Sharma said, “I was successful because you gave me enough freedom and scope to take decisions independently by reposing immense faith in me.”

Vivek appointed adviser by KCR

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday appointed former Pedapalli MP Gaddam Vivekananda , as adviser to the government on inter-state matters.

This post was earlier held by Dharmapuri Srinivas who resigned after he was elected to the Rajya Sabha earlier this year.

Mr Vivek represented the Congress in the Lok Sabha from Pedapalli constituency in 2009 but switched over to TRS in protest over the delay by the UPA government in granting statehood to Telangana.

However, he rejoined the Congress after the CWC passed a resolution approving Telangana State. After he lost in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections as a Congress candidate, Mr Vivek again switched loyalties to TRS and joined the party recently in the presence of the Chief Minister.

As an advisor to the government, he will be entitled to draw pay and perks on par with a Cabinet Minister of the State.Mr Vivek thanked the CM for the opportunity. He said he would discharge his duties with utmost commitment and dedication.