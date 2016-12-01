Nation, Current Affairs

Odisha: Man cremates wife’s body with five large tyres

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published Dec 1, 2016, 2:44 am IST
Updated Dec 1, 2016, 3:02 am IST
Ostracised for marrying out of the caste, man carried his wife’s body alone.
When the relatives and the neighbours refused to help Meghu, a resident of Tarsuguda village in Odisha burnt his wife’s body with five large tyres, dry twigs and leaves.
 When the relatives and the neighbours refused to help Meghu, a resident of Tarsuguda village in Odisha burnt his wife’s body with five large tyres, dry twigs and leaves.

BHUBANESWAR: A man whose daughter married a boy outside their caste was on Tuesday forced to carry the body of his wife on his shoulders as the neighbours refused to participate in the last rites, according to   reports on Wednesday.

Reports from Tarsuguda village under Gudbhela block in Odisha’s Bolangir district said Meghu Bhoi’s wife Sajana (45) died of illness on Tuesday while undergoing treatment in a local hospital.

When Meghu requested his relatives to help him carry Sajana’s body to the burial ground, — his relatives and and neighbours refused to cooperate saying that they had ostracised him after Sajana married outside the caste a couple of years ago. On Tuesday, Meghu had admitted Sajana at the Gudbhela hospital after she complained of stomach disorder.

After medical examination, the doctors prescribed some medicines and asked Meghu to buy them immediately.

Since he had no money with him, Meghu asked his relatives to help him but in vain.

The relatives remained adamant stating that since he was ostracised by the community, they cannot help him. A local medicine store owner finally came to his rescue and gave him the required medicines on credit.

But by the time Meghu reached the hospital with the medicine it was too late. Sajana had breathed her last, minutes before.

As the relatives and neighbours did not agree to be pallbearers, Meghu carried the body on his shoulders and cremated her with five large tyres, dry twigs and leaves.

Tags: medical examination
Location: India, Odisha

Business Gallery

Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
If you are looking for a car within a budget of Rs 10 lakh, there are several out there. However, if you are willing to wait for some new cars and upgraded variants to the present ones, we have listed 16 such cars that are scheduled to release in 2016. (Source: CarDekho)

16 upcoming cars below Rs 10 lakh
Datsun in India has started out on a rocky footing with the Go and Go+, but now it’s back with its third offering for India, the all new redi-GO. The new redi-GO is an important car for the Japanese manufacturer and we spent two days behind the wheel to find out what it’s really like to drive one. (Source: CarDekho.com)

In pics: The new Datsun redi-GO
Mercedes-Benz recently launched its flagship SUV, the GLS 350 CDI. Essentially a facelift for the current GL-Class, it incorporates a few update along with the nomenclature change. It gets a reworked face that houses all-LED headlamps and a new grille, new alloy wheels and redesigned tail lamps. We expect the GLS to be powered by the same 3.0-litre V6 motor that develops 255PS of power and 620Nm of torque. (Photo: CarDekho.com)

In pics: Mercedes-Benz GLS 350 CDI
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

TMC MP wears kurta with Mamata’s face, says every home must have her photo

TMC MP Idris Ali sporting a kurta with the photo of party chief Mamata Banerjee drawn on it. (Photo: PTI)
 

Cuba's rumba, Belgian beer join UNESCO's 'intangibles'

UNESCO noted that Belgium produces some 1,500 types of beer, while in Cuba because the rumba sprang from poor communities the dance is an enduring expression of resistance and self-esteem. (Photo: AP/AFP)
 

Confirmed: SRK and Salman Khan to host an awards show together!

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.
 

Watch: Cricketers in ugly fight during a BPL match

BCB levied a record fine of around $15,000 on Rahman for serious off-field disciplinary breach for another incident. (Photo: BCB)
 

Alarming rise in sextortion from men through videos, images of sex acts

Boys as young as 11 and men as old as 82 are targeted (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Raees trailer launch: Shah Rukh Khan to interact with fans in theatres

Screengrabs from the video posted on Twitter.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Vizag: NAD staff kin demand compassionate jobs

A new Naval Armament Depot at Vizag

New sports policy soon in Andhra Pradesh

Chess player Koneru Humpi and SAAP VC and MD Bangarau Raju present prizes to winners M. Chandrasekhara Reddy, N. Lokesh and Pranav at Fide-rated Chess Tournament in Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo: DECCAN CHRONICLE)

AP police ignore helmet rule

Vizag police - commissionerate has over 2,800 personnel.

AP doctors object to exit exam plan

The exit exam is expected to help as a method for quality certification of graduating doctors (Representational image)

Demonetisation fallout: Cashiers may lose their salaries

A senior bank employee says that cashiers have been psychologically programmed over time to count in 500s and 1000s. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham