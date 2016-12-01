Odisha: Man cremates wife’s body with five large tyres

When the relatives and the neighbours refused to help Meghu, a resident of Tarsuguda village in Odisha burnt his wife’s body with five large tyres, dry twigs and leaves.

BHUBANESWAR: A man whose daughter married a boy outside their caste was on Tuesday forced to carry the body of his wife on his shoulders as the neighbours refused to participate in the last rites, according to reports on Wednesday.

Reports from Tarsuguda village under Gudbhela block in Odisha’s Bolangir district said Meghu Bhoi’s wife Sajana (45) died of illness on Tuesday while undergoing treatment in a local hospital.

When Meghu requested his relatives to help him carry Sajana’s body to the burial ground, — his relatives and and neighbours refused to cooperate saying that they had ostracised him after Sajana married outside the caste a couple of years ago. On Tuesday, Meghu had admitted Sajana at the Gudbhela hospital after she complained of stomach disorder.

After medical examination, the doctors prescribed some medicines and asked Meghu to buy them immediately.

Since he had no money with him, Meghu asked his relatives to help him but in vain.

The relatives remained adamant stating that since he was ostracised by the community, they cannot help him. A local medicine store owner finally came to his rescue and gave him the required medicines on credit.

But by the time Meghu reached the hospital with the medicine it was too late. Sajana had breathed her last, minutes before.

As the relatives and neighbours did not agree to be pallbearers, Meghu carried the body on his shoulders and cremated her with five large tyres, dry twigs and leaves.