Demonetisation issue: Narendra Modi to take part in Parliament discussion

New Delhi: Parliament again failed to transact any business as the Opposition parties on Wednesday created uproar demanding obituary references to the soldiers killed in terror attack in Nagrota as well as those who died due to harassment after demonetisation.

In the Rajya Sabha, Leader of the House and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the government was ready for a discussion on the terror attack along with that on demonetisation issue.

Union minister M. Venkaiah Naidu said the government is ready for a discussion in Parliament on demonetisation and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also take part in it.

He said the mood of the country was in favour of the move which is why the calls for strike and protests by the Opposition parties did not succeed.

Talking to the media on the sidelines of an awareness session on digital transactions for officials of his ministries, he said demonetisation “is a fact now” and there should be discussion on how it can be implemented smoothly.

“They (Opposition parties) should come back to Parliament to discuss and debate and give valuable suggestions so that the country can move forward,” said Naidu.

Earlier, the Rajya Sabha witnessed a severe exchange between the leader of House and finance minister Arun Jaitley and JD (U) leader Sharad Yadav as they hit out against each other over the demonetisation issue.

Opposition to meet President Pranab Mukherjee

Miffed over the government’s tough stance, the leaders of the Opposition parties decided to scale up their protests by meeting President Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday over the demonetisation move and the resultant hardship being faced by ordinary people due to it.

The parties will also discuss the hurried passage of the Taxation Laws Amendment Bill without a discussion in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The Bill, that is basically an amnesty scheme, was passed amid pandemonium.

The decision on meeting the President on Thursday was taken Wednesday evening after another day of complete disorder in Parliament. Trinamul leader Derek O’Brien told this newspaper that the march will be joined by all Opposition parties, including JD(U), though JD(U) president and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has backed Narendra Modi’s biggest financial gamble till date.

Sources said the decision to meet President was taken after the government refused to budge on not allowing a discussion on demonetisation under a rule that entails voting.