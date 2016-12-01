Nabha jailbreak: KLF chief Mintoo wanted to 'expand' ops through ISI help

Khalistan Liberation Force chief Harminder Singh Mintoo being produced at Patiala House court in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Self-styled chief of the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) Harminder Singh Mintoo reportedly told interrogators about expansion plans of KLF through Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Days before the jailbreak, he had his last Skype chat with Pakistan handler Harmeet, a KLF militant who managed to flee to Pakistan, and is living in a safe house under protection of ISI at Dera Chall village in Lahore.

ISI had plans to bring militancy in Punjab through KLF under Mintoo's leadership, said sources.

Mintoo has base in countries like Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand and ISI had plans to bring back militancy through these sleeper cells said sources, adding that Mintoo made these contacts during 2009-14.

Germany based KLF sympathisers were sending money to Mintoo through Western Union Money Transfer.

On the day of jailbreak, on November 27, around lakhs of rupees were deposited in a bank account, which was supposed to be handed over to Mintoo by Shagun Sweets owner, who was arrested by the Punjab Police, but Mintoo managed to flee, so he couldn't get the money, said sources.

Sources said a KLF sympathiser, Sandeep, who is based in England, has also sent him money through Hawala channel. He was staying in Malaysia with a fake passport in the name of Bakshish Singh.

"Harminder has accepted of being a Mastermind of the jailbreak. Six months back, he first contacted an inmate Gurpreet Singh Sekhon, who later contacted Vicky to arrange his local criminals to wait for the day suitable for the attack. Parminder being close to Satnam Kaur, Daughter of KLF militant, was given responsibility to arrange the arms. The Punjab police are probing arms trail with assistance of UP police," saod sources.

Mintoo has revealed of having strong base in Goa. His family shifted to Goa in 1989 and raids are being carried out in Punjab to look for Satnam Kaur. Police teams will also be going to Goa to look for Mintoo's aide," sources added.