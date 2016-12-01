Nation, Current Affairs

IT raids in Bengaluru: Rs 4 crore in new currency seized, Lamborghini found

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Dec 1, 2016, 8:04 pm IST
Updated Dec 1, 2016, 8:24 pm IST
Officials said the searches were launched on the premises of an engineer and a contractor.
Cash found during Income Tax raids (Photo: ANI Twitter)
Bengaluru: In one of the biggest seizures of new currency, the Income Tax department on Thursday confiscated over Rs 4 crore in searches against at least two individuals in Bengaluru.

The sleuths of the department seized over Rs 4 crore in new currency, mostly in denomination of Rs 2000, some notes of Rs 100, demonetized notes of Rs 500 and a few gold biscuits, the officials said.

"Huge stacks of Rs 2000 notes have been recovered. The cash amounts to over Rs 4 crore. The counting of the seized currency is still on.

"This is one the highest seizures of the new currency. Some entry operators and bankers are under the scanner," a senior I-T department official said.

In addition to the cash, the department had also found five kilograms of jewellery and also a Lamborghini car.

They said the department has also found a number of identity cards of various individuals from the searched premises which could have been used to illegally change the old currency with new ones.

According to a DVAC official, a case of amassing wealth disproportionate to his known source of income has been registered against Mr Jayaraman.

Chennai: Rs 25 lakh old notes seized from highways official

The searches originated on a complaint from the Anti-Corruption Movement Chennai. All the cash seized were in demonetised notes.
16 Nov 2016 6:59 AM
The names of the car owners and the purpose for carrying the large amount of cash were yet to be ascertained. (Photo: File)

Maharashtra: Rs 73 lakh cash in Rs 500, 1000 notes seized from two cars

Another car going from Gujarat to Vaijapur in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district was also intercepted in which Rs 40 lakh in cash was found.
17 Nov 2016 1:23 PM

Italian artist Stefano Furlani loves to collect beach stones of unusual shapes as he has spent most of his growing years living near the sea. His son, Davide, developed the same passion and the duo soon started creating beautiful compositions by assembling these stones. (Photo: Facebook/ SASSI D' Autore)

Stunning art compositions made using stones from the beach
The International Festival of Contemporary Choreography, dates back to the 1987 festival of Soviet counterculture (Photo: AP)

Grace and energy captured at Belarus contemporary dance festival
The photo series has trans-model and activist Kami Sid posing to raise awareness against stigma associated with transgender community (Photo: Instagram/Waqar J. Khan)

Pakistan's first trans model hits back against transphobia
The march saw demands being voiced by a wide section of society -- from the demand to live free of fear to calls to break down patriarchal mindsets (Photo: PTI/Instagram)

Hundreds come out for Delhi Queer Pride Parade
Domestic violence is known to be the most unreported crime in the world for both men and women (Photo: Instagram)

Gritty photos raise highlight need to address domestic violence
Photographer Adrian Sommeling uses his incredible photo manipulation skills to bring the fantasy world in his mind to life. His son often plays a central character in these imaginative scenes. (Photo: Instagram/ @adrian_sommeling)

Digital artist photoshops son into surreal scenarios
Yoga included in UNESCO's list of intangible world heritage
 

Salman and Vivek ran into each other and it wasn’t pretty at all!

Vivek Oberoi and Salman Khan.
 

Has Ranveer Singh opted out of Zoya's Gully Boy making way for Varun Dhawan?

Ranveer is currently working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavati,' while Varun's busy with 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' and 'Judwaa 2'.
 

Cash strapped tourists and labourers served free meals at Gururdwara langars

Labourers left jobless get the same warm reception each day (Photo: AP)
 

Ranveer feels Deepika is marriage material, Prakash Padukone reacts!

Prakash Padukone and Deepika Padukone.
 

Sachin Tendulkar’s book named Book of the Year

Sachin Tendulkar’s autobiography ‘Playing it my Way’ has won the Crossword Book of the Year Award in the Autobiography category. (Photo: AFP)
Suspense mounts over appointment of CBI Chief

Current CBI Director Anil Sinha.

SYL canal will never become a reality: Punjab CM Badal

Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal. (Photo: PTI)

Continued terror cannot be ‘new normal’ in ties: India to Pakistan

Army personnel stand guard at 16 Corps headquarters during the search operations following Nagrota Army camp attack, in Jammu. (Photo: PTI)

Centre deployed Army at toll plazas in Bengal without informing us: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaks to media. (Photo: PTI)

Top SP leaders to strategise for UP polls tomorrow

UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)
