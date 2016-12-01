India has urged China to change stand on Masood Azhar: Govt

New Delhi: Government has urged China to reverse its technical hold on India's request, which is co-sponsored by several prominent countries, to get Masood Azhar designated as terrorist by the UN, Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar said today.

In a written reply in a question in the Rajya Sabha, Akbar said China has often repeated its concern on spread of terrorism and their desire to cooperate with India on this issue.

On several occasions, China has reiterated with India their resolute opposition to terrorism in all its forms and manifestations with "zero tolerance", and has agreed that there is no justification for terrorism.

"Government has consistently highlighted to China regarding the threat of cross border terrorism emanating from Pakistan and affecting the region, including India.”

"Specifically, we have emphasised forcefully that while the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed has been proscribed by the UNSC Sanctions Committee...for its well known terror activities and links to the Al Qaeda, the designation of JeM’s main leader, financier and motivator Azhar has been repeatedly put on a technical hold.”

"Accordingly, we have urged China to reverse its technical hold on India's request to list Azhar under 1267 provisions. India's request is co-sponsored by several prominent countries," the Minister added.