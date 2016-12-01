Nation, Current Affairs

Hizbul Mujahideen claims to have data on informers of security forces

Published Dec 1, 2016, 8:57 pm IST
Updated Dec 1, 2016, 8:59 pm IST
The over-two-minute video has a man claiming to be Hizbul Mujahideen commander Zakir Rashid alias Moosa.
Srinagar: A video, purportedly of Hizbul Mujahideen, has surfaced here in which a man claims that the militant outfit has gained access to 'database' of "informers" of security forces, a claim disputed by the police.

"I do not think that such claims are true but we will check it," Special Director General of Police, Law and Order and Coordination, S P Vaid said.

"We will take action if there is such a thing," he added.

The over-two-minute video has a man who is not visible but has a voice-over, claiming to be Hizbul Mujahideen commander Zakir Rashid alias Moosa.

The man is seen with a laptop and claiming that he has details of the "informers" of police in it.

"They (informers) should pack their bags and flee Kashmir or they should apologise in mosques and then mend their ways as they still have a chance," he said.

It is not clear as to when the video has been shot.

Another video is also doing the rounds on social media, showing Zakir holding a rifle and donning army fatigue.

In that video, he is seen issuing threats to policemen while speaking in Urdu.

Zakir had taken over the militant outfit in the Valley after his predecessor Burhan Wani was killed in an encounter with security forces in July this year.

Tags: hizbul mujahideen, police informers, terrorists
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Yoga included in UNESCO's list of intangible world heritage
 

Salman and Vivek ran into each other and it wasn’t pretty at all!

Vivek Oberoi and Salman Khan.
 

Has Ranveer Singh opted out of Zoya's Gully Boy making way for Varun Dhawan?

Ranveer is currently working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavati,' while Varun's busy with 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' and 'Judwaa 2'.
 

Cash strapped tourists and labourers served free meals at Gururdwara langars

Labourers left jobless get the same warm reception each day (Photo: AP)
 

Ranveer feels Deepika is marriage material, Prakash Padukone reacts!

Prakash Padukone and Deepika Padukone.
 

Sachin Tendulkar’s book named Book of the Year

Sachin Tendulkar’s autobiography ‘Playing it my Way’ has won the Crossword Book of the Year Award in the Autobiography category. (Photo: AFP)
