Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana: Maoists likely to have hidden gold reserves

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | U SUDHAKAR REDDY
Published Dec 1, 2016, 1:34 am IST
Updated Dec 1, 2016, 2:48 am IST
Intense checking is being conducted on the Chattisgarh-Odisha border and other Maoist areas to prevent conversion of cash into gold.
Recently, in Visakhapatnam district some Maoist sympathisers were caught with gold linked to Maoists. (Representational image)
Hyderabad: Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Special Intelligence Branch thinks that Maoists might have stockpiled gold coins and bars. Intense checking is being conducted on the Chattisgarh-Odisha border and other Maoist areas to prevent conversion of cash into gold.

A Telangana SIB official said, “They have gold reserves and cash. They might be using it now as it has become difficult for them to convert demonetised currency notes.” Recently, in Visakhapatnam district some Maoist sympathisers were caught with gold linked to Maoists.

A senior Intelligence official of AP police said, “We suspect that Maoists may have stashed gold in their dens in Chattisgarh or Odisha. In 2015, a contractor was caught at Ralagedda in Visakhapatnam Agency with 2 kg gold coins meant for Maoists.”

Tags: maoists, demonetised currency
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

