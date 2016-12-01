Nation, Current Affairs

Govt backtracks, old Rs 500 notes valid at petrol pumps, airports only till Dec 2

PTI
Published Dec 1, 2016, 11:13 am IST
Updated Dec 1, 2016, 11:14 am IST
Also, the government has dropped its earlier plan to allow the use of 500 rupee notes for payment of toll from December 3.
With effect from December 3, 2016, old Rs 500 notes cannot be used for any purpose. (Photo: File)
 With effect from December 3, 2016, old Rs 500 notes cannot be used for any purpose. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Government has cut short the deadline of using old Rs 500 notes at petrol pumps and for buying airline tickets at airports till December 2 instead of December 15 announced earlier.

With effect from December 3, 2016, old Rs 500 notes cannot be used for purchase of petrol, diesel and gas at the stations operating under authorisation of public sector oil marketing companies and for buying airline tickets at airport counters, a government notification said.

While junking old 500 and 1,000 rupee notes on November 8, the government had allowed their use for utility bill payments for 72 hours.

This deadline was extended twice and when the last one was to expire on November 24, it amended it to state that only the old 500 rupee notes could be used for payment of utility bills like electricity and water, school fees, pre-paid mobile top-up, fuel purchase and airline ticket booking.

While the old note will continue to be accepted for the other utility bill payments as well as at railway ticketing counters and counters of government or public sector undertaking buses for purchase of bus tickets till December 15, it will be discontinued for purchase of fuel and airline tickets at airport counters.

Also, the government has dropped earlier announced plan to allow the use of 500 rupee notes for payment of toll at national highways from December 3.

Toll payment in both old 500 and 1,000 rupee notes was accepted till December 2 and from December 3 it was to be limited in 500 rupee notes. But now this facility too has been withdrawn.

So from December 3, fuel purchase, airline ticket booking at airport counters and highway toll payment would be allowed only in lower denomination currency or the new 500 and 2,000 rupee notes.

Sources said the move to curtail use of old notes at petrol pumps and highway toll plazas follows reports of the facility being misused to launder black money.

Tags: rs 500 notes, rs 1000 notes, petrol pumps, demonetisation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

People line up outside an ATM to withdraw 100 rupees notes and deposite 500 & 1000 rupees notes in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Payments in exempted categories only through old Rs 500 notes: Govt

The government extended till Dec 15 the facility of using old Rs 500 notes in utilities exempted from demonetisation.
24 Nov 2016 8:49 PM
The new orders sub index that measures both foreign and domestic demand was knocked down to 53.3 from 57.7 in October, the largest monthly fall in over 4-1/2 years.

Manufacturing activity hit by note ban amid cash crunch

The Nikkei/Market Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 52.3 in November from October's 54.4
01 Dec 2016 11:11 AM

World Gallery

Hundreds of Cuban exiles in Miami rallied on Wednesday for freedom and democracy on the communist island following the death of revolutionary leader Fidel Castro.

Miami exiles rally for Cuba freedom after Castro's death
Havana plunged into mourning Saturday and celebrations erupted in Miami at the death of Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, whose iron-fisted rule defied the United States for a half century. (Photos: AP)

Miami's joyous Cubans hope for change with Fidel Castro's death
Former President Fidel Castro, who led a rebel army to improbable victory in Cuba, embraced Soviet-style communism and defied the power of 10 US presidents during his half century rule, has died at age 90.

Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro dies at 90
A suicide truck bomb killed about 100 people, most of them Iranian Shi'ite pilgrims, at a petrol station in the city of Hilla 100 km (62 miles) south of Baghdad on Thursday.

ISIS truck bomb in Iraq sows carnage among Shiite pilgrims
Tokyo residents woke up Thursday to the first November snowfall in more than 50 years. And the Japan Meteorological Agency said it was the first time fallen snow on the ground was observed in November since such records started to be taken in 1875.

Tokyo gets snowfall in November for first time in 54 years
Iraqi fighters battling to oust the Islamic State group from Mosul recaptured the Catholic Mar Behnam monastery on Sunday, allowing its priests to return. (Photo: AFP)

Prayers return to Iraqi monastery ravaged by ISIS
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Arjun Rampal might just have given his career best as Arun Gawli in Daddy

Screengrabs from the video.
 

Salman Khan reveals first look of incredibly ripped Ahan Shetty

Salman has earlier helped kickstart the career of Sooraj Pancholi as well.
 

Cricketing world reacts to Yuvraj Singh, Hazel Keech’s wedding

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh and actor Hazel Keech’s wedding ceremonies have caused quite a stir on social media. (Photo: PTI)
 

Ranbir-Katrina asked to keep differences aside to promote Jagga Jasoos?

A picture of 'Jagga Jasoos'.
 

Salman Khan becomes face of BMC’s Swachh Bharat Mission

Salman Khan was seen in 'Sultan' earlier this year.
 

TMC MP wears kurta with Mamata’s face, says every home must have her photo

TMC MP Idris Ali sporting a kurta with the photo of party chief Mamata Banerjee drawn on it. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Congress party's Twitter account hacked, profanities directed at Rahul

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi addressing the media at Parliament house in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Dense fog envelops Delhi airport, flights diverted

Four aircraft arriving at Delhi airport from different destination were diverted to other airports as they could not land in New Delhi. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Demonetisation: On first payday, long queues as ATMs, banks run out of cash

People waited in long queues outside ATMs and bank branches on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Nabha jailbreak: KLF chief Mintoo wanted to 'expand' ops through ISI help

Khalistan Liberation Force chief Harminder Singh Mintoo being produced at Patiala House court in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Mamata’s flight hovers in sky, TMC alleges conspiracy to kill her

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham