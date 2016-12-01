Nation, Current Affairs

DMK chief M Karunanidhi admitted to hospital, to undergo tests

The 92-year-old DMK supremo was admitted to Kauvery hospital for allergy related issues on Thursday morning.
DMK chief M Karunanidhi. (Photo: File)
Chennai: DMK chief M Karunanidhi was on Thursday morning admitted to Kauvery hospital in Chennai.

Reports said that the 92-year-old DMK supremo was admitted for allergy related issues.

Karunanidhi has been suffering from an allergy for over a month. He will undergo some tests and will be back home soon, said reports.

"The DMK chief has been admitted for optimisation of nutrition and hydration. He is stable and will remain in hospital for a few days," Kauvery staff said.

