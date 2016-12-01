Nation, Current Affairs

Cyclone Nada weakening, to make landfall tonight at Cuddalore

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | LAASYA SHEKHAR
Published Dec 1, 2016, 11:37 am IST
Updated Dec 1, 2016, 1:13 pm IST
But another cyclone is expected to be formed on December 5 at the South Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
Cyclone Nada will make a landfall at Cuddalore on Thursday night, against the earlier prediction on Friday morning. (Photo: PTI)
 Cyclone Nada will make a landfall at Cuddalore on Thursday night, against the earlier prediction on Friday morning. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: Cyclone Nada, which was expected to give much needed rains to Chennai and Tamil Nadu weakened on Thursday and will make a landfall late Thursday night.

But another cyclone is expected to be formed on December 5 at the South Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Nada will make a landfall at Cuddalore on Thursday night, against the earlier prediction on Friday morning.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, S.B. Thambi, deputy director general, Regional Meteorological Centre confirmed the weakening of the Cyclone, but did not wish to comment much on it.

Explaining the status of Nada, Weather Blogger, Sai Praneeth said, “As wind shear - an opposing force to cyclone flow is intense at the Tamil Nadu coast, the cyclone is expected to turn into depression by evening today.”

It would hit the landfall tonight, he added. However, there is still hope of moderate rains for the next twenty four hours days as intense outer bands are witnessed across the state.

“It is unsure if the second system expected to form on 5 December would yield rains to Tamil Nadu. Models have to be closely watched,” added Sai Praneeth.

Meanwhile, local weather stations state that Adiramapatanam noted 21.6 mm rain while Karaikal received 13.1 mm.

Nagapattinam and Thanjavur received 20.1 mm and 11 mm rain respectively. While slight to moderate rains are witnessed in parts of Chennai, intense rains are on the way for Mahabalipuram.

All said, the city would remain cloudy and pleasant for the next few days, under the influence of back-to-back cyclones.

Tags: cyclone nada, cyclone, tamil nadu cyclone
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

Squally winds reaching a speed of 65 kmph would prevail along and off the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts from Thursday. (Representational image)

Cyclone Nada heads towards Tamil Nadu

Wednesday was dry over the state and the lowest minimum temperature was 14ºC at Nandigama in Krishna district.
01 Dec 2016 4:10 AM
Representational Image.

Cyclonic storm to hit Tamil Nadu coast on Dec 2, says MeT department

The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into sea along and off Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts from today evening.
30 Nov 2016 1:51 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

Italian artist Stefano Furlani loves to collect beach stones of unusual shapes as he has spent most of his growing years living near the sea. His son, Davide, developed the same passion and the duo soon started creating beautiful compositions by assembling these stones. (Photo: Facebook/ SASSI D' Autore)

Stunning art compositions made using stones from the beach
The International Festival of Contemporary Choreography, dates back to the 1987 festival of Soviet counterculture (Photo: AP)

Grace and energy captured at Belarus contemporary dance festival
The photo series has trans-model and activist Kami Sid posing to raise awareness against stigma associated with transgender community (Photo: Instagram/Waqar J. Khan)

Pakistan's first trans model hits back against transphobia
The march saw demands being voiced by a wide section of society -- from the demand to live free of fear to calls to break down patriarchal mindsets (Photo: PTI/Instagram)

Hundreds come out for Delhi Queer Pride Parade
Domestic violence is known to be the most unreported crime in the world for both men and women (Photo: Instagram)

Gritty photos raise highlight need to address domestic violence
Photographer Adrian Sommeling uses his incredible photo manipulation skills to bring the fantasy world in his mind to life. His son often plays a central character in these imaginative scenes. (Photo: Instagram/ @adrian_sommeling)

Digital artist photoshops son into surreal scenarios
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Arjun Rampal might just have given his career best as Arun Gawli in Daddy

Screengrabs from the video.
 

Salman Khan reveals first look of incredibly ripped Ahan Shetty

Salman has earlier helped kickstart the career of Sooraj Pancholi as well.
 

Cricketing world reacts to Yuvraj Singh, Hazel Keech’s wedding

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh and actor Hazel Keech’s wedding ceremonies have caused quite a stir on social media. (Photo: PTI)
 

Ranbir-Katrina asked to keep differences aside to promote Jagga Jasoos?

A picture of 'Jagga Jasoos'.
 

Salman Khan becomes face of BMC’s Swachh Bharat Mission

Salman Khan was seen in 'Sultan' earlier this year.
 

TMC MP wears kurta with Mamata’s face, says every home must have her photo

TMC MP Idris Ali sporting a kurta with the photo of party chief Mamata Banerjee drawn on it. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

No plot behind Mamata's delayed flight, DGCA probe ordered: govt

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

IndiGo denies Mamata's flight was short on fuel, claims ATC misunderstood orders

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

Demonetisation carried out in 'haphazard' manner: Ex-PM Deve Gowda

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda.

Govt backtracks, old Rs 500 notes valid at petrol pumps, airports only till Dec 2

With effect from December 3, 2016, old Rs 500 notes cannot be used for any purpose. (Photo: File)

Uproar in Parliament continues despite Modi's presence in Rajya Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham