Cyclone Nada weakening, to make landfall tonight at Cuddalore

Cyclone Nada will make a landfall at Cuddalore on Thursday night, against the earlier prediction on Friday morning. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: Cyclone Nada, which was expected to give much needed rains to Chennai and Tamil Nadu weakened on Thursday and will make a landfall late Thursday night.

But another cyclone is expected to be formed on December 5 at the South Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Nada will make a landfall at Cuddalore on Thursday night, against the earlier prediction on Friday morning.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, S.B. Thambi, deputy director general, Regional Meteorological Centre confirmed the weakening of the Cyclone, but did not wish to comment much on it.

Explaining the status of Nada, Weather Blogger, Sai Praneeth said, “As wind shear - an opposing force to cyclone flow is intense at the Tamil Nadu coast, the cyclone is expected to turn into depression by evening today.”

It would hit the landfall tonight, he added. However, there is still hope of moderate rains for the next twenty four hours days as intense outer bands are witnessed across the state.

“It is unsure if the second system expected to form on 5 December would yield rains to Tamil Nadu. Models have to be closely watched,” added Sai Praneeth.

Meanwhile, local weather stations state that Adiramapatanam noted 21.6 mm rain while Karaikal received 13.1 mm.

Nagapattinam and Thanjavur received 20.1 mm and 11 mm rain respectively. While slight to moderate rains are witnessed in parts of Chennai, intense rains are on the way for Mahabalipuram.

All said, the city would remain cloudy and pleasant for the next few days, under the influence of back-to-back cyclones.