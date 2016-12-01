Congress party's Twitter account hacked, profanities directed at Rahul

Nation, Current Affairs

All the abusive tweets were later deleted, but the Opposition said it will raise the issue in Parliament on Thursday.
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi addressing the media at Parliament house in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The verified Twitter account of the Congress party appeared to have been hacked on Thursday, a day after vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s account was hacked.

The events unfolded after Rahul Gandhi’s account, @OfficeofRG, tweeted, “To every one of you haters out there. I love all of you. You're beautiful. Your hatred just doesn't let you see it yet.”

To this, the official handle of Congress, @INCIndia, responded with a profanity.

The @INCIndia handle was compromised after 10 am on Thursday, it seemed, posting abusive tweets and bizarre advice.

“Coming up is a full dump of inc.in Congress emails, stay tuned for Christmas special. We have enough info to drop your party down to shreds,” one tweet claimed.

However, it then continued with profanities directed at Congress party itself, at Rahul Gandhi and at the general public as well. It labelled Congress as 'corrupt', the common public as 'retards' and liberally used expletives while advising people on things they could consume alongside beer.

All the abusive tweets were later deleted around 10:45 am.

Gandhi’s official Twitter account was hacked on Wednesday night earlier and some expletives-laden tweets were posted.

Confirming the development, his office said efforts were being made to rectify the problem. After the hacking, Congress party raised questions on the digital safety of all Indians and said it reflects disturbing insecurities of the prevalent fascist culture in the country.

Gandhi’s account was hacked around 8.45 pm and some messages with profanities were put out, but these were deleted soon thereafter.

The name of the verified Twitter handle “@OfficeOfRG” was also changed. “Such lowly tactics will neither drown the sane voice of reason nor deter Rahul Gandhi from raising people’s issues,” Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

Meanwhile, the Opposition on Thursday said it will raise the issue of hacking of verified twitter accounts of Rahul Gandhi and Congress, in both the Houses of Parliament when the session begins on Thursday.

