Nation, Current Affairs

Planned surgical strikes 1 yr ago, went ahead after TV anchor's 'jibe': Parrikar

PTI
Published Jul 1, 2017, 11:34 am IST
Updated Jul 1, 2017, 11:45 am IST
Parrikar did not reveal the identity of anchor or mention when the journalist asked Rathore the question.
Chief Minister of Goa Manohar Parrikar (Photo: PTI)
 Chief Minister of Goa Manohar Parrikar (Photo: PTI)

Panaji: Former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar said on Friday an “insulting” question by a television anchor to Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore after the 2015 anti-insurgency operation along the Myanmar border prompted him to plan last year’s ‘surgical strikes’ in PoK.

Speaking before a gathering of industrialists in Panaji on Friday, the Goa chief minister said, “The surgical strikes against militants in PoK (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir) were planned 15 months in advance.”

On June 4, 2015, north-eastern militant group NSCN-K ambushed an Indian Army convoy in Chandel district of Manipur and killed 18 jawans.

Parrikar said when he was informed about the incident, “I felt insulted....A small terrorist organisation of 200 people killing 18 Dogra soldiers was an insult to the Indian Army and we sat in the afternoon and sat in the evening and worked out the (plan of) first surgical strike which was conducted on 8th June morning in which about 70-80 terrorists were killed (along the India-Myanmar border).”

“It was a very successful strike,” he said, adding that on army’s side, the only instance of an injury was a leech attaching itself to a soldier’s leg.

Contrary to some reports, no helicopters were used. “I had placed helicopters (on stand by) only in case of emergency evacuation,” he said.

“But one question (from media) hurt me. (Union minister) Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, an ex-Armyman, was on TV and he was explaining about all kinds of search operations. An anchor asked him ‘would you have the courage and capability of doing the same on the western front’,” Parrikar recalled.

“I listened very intensely but decided to answer when the time came. The starting of September 29 (2016) surgical strike on the western border was 9th of June, 2015....We planned 15 months in advance. Additional troops were trained. Equipment was procured on priority basis,” he said.

The Swathi Weapon Locating Radar, developed by the DRDO, was used first in September 2016 to locate “firing units” of Pakistani Army, though the system was inducted officially three months later, Parrikar said.

Thanks to this Radar, forty firing units of Pakistani Army were destroyed, he added.

Parrikar however did not reveal the identity of the anchor or mention when the journalist asked Rathore the question.

Tags: manohar parrikar, surgical strikes, pakistani army
Location: India, Goa, Panaji

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Lionel Messi marries childhood sweetheart Antonella Roccuzzo in star-studded wedding

The couple - Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo - met as children. He moved to Spain when he was 13 to join FC Barcelona, but they kept in touch. (Photo: AP)
 

Youngster leaves behind a heartbreaking note on a toy his mum could not afford

Pandy and the letter that young Leon left behind (Photo: Facebook)
 

2 Indian-Americans to be honoured with Great Immigrants award

Adobe chief Shantanu Narayen (Photo: wikipedia)
 

Google working on a new Android app to help you save mobile data

Google is aiming to help users save their data by using the app. (Photo: TechCrunch)
 

Film on Hindu-Muslim unity wins top award at UK festival

Poster of the film.
 

Govt levies 10 per cent customs duty on imported cellphones

Representational Image.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

J&K failed to meet deadline for GST rollout, likely to clear by July 6

J&K Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: Encounter underway in Anantnag district; 1 woman killed

The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire on security forces. (Representational Image)

Opposition stands divided on midnight launch of GST

Ruptures in the Opposition unity emerged barely a week after 17 parties joined hands to put up a joint candidate against the ruling NDA nominee for the July 17 presidential election. (Photo: PTI)

GST a disruptive change, tribute to India's democracy: Pranab Mukherjee

President Pranab Mukherjee addresses the special ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament for the launch of 'Goods and Services Tax (GST)', in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo:PTI)

New India’s GST will help in lowering inflation, propelling GDP: Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley addresses the special session of Parliament for the launch of 'Goods and Services Tax (GST)', in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham