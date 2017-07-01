This is not 1962, India warns China against border road

New Delhi: Amid a border flare-up with China over the its bid to build a road in Bhutanese territory, New Delhi on Friday told Beijing that its recent actions have “serious” security implications even as defence minister Arun Jaitley hinted that the neighbour should not to underestimate the country’s military might.

Sending a strong message to China after its threat that New Delhi should not forget the historical lessons of the 1962 war, Mr Jaitley said, “If they are trying to remind us…the situation in 1962 was different and India of 2017 is different.”

The ministry of external affairs broke its silence on Friday by saying that it is “deeply concerned at the recent Chinese actions and has conveyed to the Chinese Government that such construction would represent a significant change of status quo with serious security implications for India”.