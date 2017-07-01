Nation, Current Affairs

This is not 1962, India warns China against border road

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 1, 2017, 2:42 am IST
Updated Jul 1, 2017, 2:46 am IST
If they are trying to remind us…the situation in 1962 was different and India of 2017 is different, says Jaitley.
Finance minister Arun Jaitley
New Delhi: Amid a border flare-up with China over the its bid to build a road in Bhutanese territory, New Delhi on Friday told Beijing that its recent actions have “serious” security  implications even as defence minister Arun Jaitley hinted that the neighbour should not to underestimate the country’s military might. 

Sending a strong message to China after its threat that New Delhi should not forget the historical lessons of the 1962 war, Mr Jaitley said, “If they are trying to remind us…the situation in 1962 was different and India of 2017 is different.” 

The ministry of external affairs broke its silence on Friday by saying that it is “deeply concerned at the recent Chinese actions and has conveyed to the Chinese Government that such construction would represent a significant change of status quo with serious security implications for India”.

Tags: arun jaitley, indo-china, chinese government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

 




