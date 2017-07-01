Supreme Court issues notice to centre on IIT exam results

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to Centre and the chairman of JEE, IIT on a petition challenging awarding of grace marks to wrong questions in the entrance examination.

A vacation bench of Justices A.M. Sapre and Sanjay Kishan Kaul issued notice and posted the petition filed by Balaram Vishnu Subramani of Vellore in Tamil Nadu for further hearing on July 7.

The petitioner submitted that grace marks were awarded to wrong questions in the JEE advanced examination for admission to IITs. While three grace marks were awarded to a wrong question in chemistry, four marks were awarded to wrong question in Mathematics in Hindi medium question papers. He pointed out that while question papers in English were perfect, in Hindi it was wrong. But IIT has given these grace marks to all students irrespective of whether the student attempted the wrong question or not.

The petitioner argued that grace marks should be given only to those who attempted the question and not to everyone. The petitioner said as a result of award of grace mark the merit list has been altered and a number of students were affected. The court posted the matter for further hearing on July 7.