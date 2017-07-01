Business, Economy

India enters GST regime; Prez Pranab Mukherjee, PM Modi launch India into new tax era

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 1, 2017, 1:12 am IST
Updated Jul 1, 2017, 1:26 am IST
Speaking at a ceremony just before midnight, Mr Mukherjee said the GST had many contentious issues.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the special ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament for the launch of 'Goods and Services Tax (GST)', in New Delhi on Friday. The GST comes into effect on Saturday after the midnight. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the special ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament for the launch of 'Goods and Services Tax (GST)', in New Delhi on Friday. The GST comes into effect on Saturday after the midnight. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Nearly 70 years after Independence India with a $2-trillion economy became a single market without state border checkposts at midnight, after President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi pressed a button in the Central Hall of Parliament to mark the advent of the Goods and Services tax.

Speaking at a ceremony just before midnight, Mr Mukherjee said the GST had many contentious issues. He said he had moved the constitutional amendment for GST and had met the chief ministers of Gujarat (Mr Modi), (undivided) AP and some other states.

Mr Modi said the GST — he called it a ‘Good and Simple Tax — would be a mechanism to check corruption, improve trade and governance. “There will be no ‘kacha bill’ and ‘pucca bill,” he said. “GST is an economic reform that would soon become social reform,” he said.

Mr Modi and finance minister Arun Jaitley stressed that the GST was the outcome of the collective effort of different governments.

Several Opposition parties boycotted the ceremony, resulting in the absence of former prime minister Manmohan Singh who had tried to push the GST for years. The GST, which replaces five Central taxes and six state taxes, has been welcomed but there are doubts if the infrastructure is in place. Some sections affected by the rise in tax under GST staged protests.

Tags: gst launch, pm modi, pranab mukherjee
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

 




Related Stories

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley addresses the special session of Parliament for the launch of 'Goods and Services Tax (GST)', in New Delhi on Friday. The GST comes into effect after the midnight. (Photo: PTI)

GST will help in lowering inflation, propelling GDP: FM Arun Jaitley

He recalled the contribution of former finance Yashwant Sinha and former economic affairs secretary Vijay Kelkar.
01 Jul 2017 1:13 AM
President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands after the launch of 'Goods and Services Tax (GST)', at the special ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

GST a disruptive change and tribute to India's democracy: President Pranab Mukherjee

Mukherjee recalled the proposal to introduce GST was first mooted in the Budget Speech for the financial year 2006-07.
01 Jul 2017 1:13 AM
More From Economy

Anxious MSMEs brace for rollout of GST regime

While the GST is expected to create a unified and simple tax system, many of the small and medium enterprises are anxious over their preparedness to usher into the GST regime.

Grain brands deregister themselves ahead of GST

Most of the food grain brands in Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) have been deregistering themselves to fall under the zero percent tax bracket once the GST regime is rolled out.

Last minute GST cut for fertilisers

Bearing the brunt of widespread farmers’ protests in many states, the government at the centre tried to mitigate the likely fallout of the implementation of the GST on the agriculture sector by reducing the tax rate on fertilisers to five per cent from 12 per cent.

RBI sees economy clipping at 7.3 per cent in current fiscal

RBI governor Urjit Patel.

Effective GST rate on under-construction real estate at 12 per cent

NAREDCO had written to the Prime Minister seeking lower GST of 6 per cent on sale of under- construction property. (Photo: DC)
