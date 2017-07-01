Nation, Current Affairs

Kottayam Katankot Venugopal is next Attorney General of India

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J VENKATESAN
Published Jul 1, 2017, 3:40 am IST
Updated Jul 1, 2017, 3:40 am IST
He argued in the Presidential reference in Gujarat elections case in 2002, appeared in a number of cases in educational matters.
KK Venugopal. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
New Delhi: The President of India Pranab Mukherjee on Friday appointed senior advocate Kottayam Katankot Venugopal as the 15th Attorney General of India to succeed Mukul Rohatgi who declined the second term of office. Hailing from Kerala, his father, M.K. Nambiar was a renowned Barrister.

A constitutional expert Mr Venugopal, 86, has appeared in several high profile and important cases in the Supreme Court and brings with him 50 years of experience. 

Initially, he practised in the Madras HC and later shifted his practice to the apex court. He was the counsel for the former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa in the wealth case and also defended her in the petition challenging her appointment as Chief Minister. 

He argued in the Presidential reference in Gujarat elections case in 2002, appeared in a number of cases in educational matters. He was the counsel for BJP leader L.K. Advani in Babri Masjid demolition case and argued against slapping of conspiracy charge. He had been a counsel for UP government during Mayawati’s regime as well as her counsel.

He was appointed by the apex court as counsel for CBI and Enforcement Directorate in the 2G case. 

Tags: pranab mukherjee, kottayam katankot venugopal
Location: India, Delhi

 




