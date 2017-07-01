Nation, Current Affairs

Kailash Mansarovar yatra via Nathu La in Sikkim is called off

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jul 1, 2017, 2:55 am IST
Updated Jul 1, 2017, 2:55 am IST
Centre has informed 400 people, who wished to take the Nathu La route to the shrine, that the pilgrimage from this end had been called off.
The decision to suspend the yatra from Sikkim came after a face-off between Indian and Chinese troops over a disputed area along the Sino-Indian border. (Representational image)
New Delhi/Beijing: Even as the Indian Government on Friday suspended the Kailash Mansarovar yatra to Tibet through Nathu La in Sikkim after Beijing refused to allow pilgrims into Tibet, Beijing on Friday maintained that Indian troops must first withdraw from the Doklam area.

The government on Friday called off the Kailash Mansarovar yatra through Nathu La in Sikkim in view of rising tensions between India and China, stopping the third batch of pilgrims which had gathered in Delhi for the holy trek from moving any further.

The decision to suspend the yatra from Sikkim came after a face-off between Indian and Chinese troops over a disputed area along the Sino-Indian border.

The Centre has informed 400 people, who wished to take the Nathu La route to the shrine, that the pilgrimage from this end had been called off.

Tags: nathu la pass, sikkim, kailash mansarovar yatra
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

 




