J&K: Encounter on in Kashmir's Anantnag district; 1 woman killed

PTI
Published Jul 1, 2017, 10:08 am IST
Updated Jul 1, 2017, 10:08 am IST
Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Brenti-Batpora in Anantnag early on Saturday.
The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire on security forces. (Representational Image)
Srinagar: A woman was killed on Saturday after shewas caught in an exchange of fire between security forces and militants during an operation in Anantnag district of Kashmir.

Tahira, 44, sustained injuries during the encounter and was rushed to the district hospital, but she could not be saved, officials said.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Brenti-Batpora in Anantnag early on Saturday after they received information about the presence of militants, including a top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire on security forces.

A police spokesman said the militants were using civilians as human shields and efforts are on to rescue them. The operation is still on.

Tags: security forces, kashmir encounter, kashmir unrest
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

 




