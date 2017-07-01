GST will 'weed black money out', says Modi hours after tax reform launch

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said GST would weed out black money from the country, hours after Goods and Services Tax (GST) was launched in the Central Hall of Parliament.

Modi was launching the new chartered accountancy curriculum on Foundation Day of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India in Delhi

Praising the demonetisation move, PM said that the government's initiative to check black money has reaped positive results, and that is visible from the latest records of Swiss banks, where Indians' money has dipped to record low.

"Swiss Bank has stated that there has been a 45% drop in the deposit by Indians, the lowest ever in years," he said.

Asserting that a country where a select few loot, cannot scale new heights, Modi further said that these ‘few’ do not want the nation to grow.

The Prime Minister warned that those with black money will face more difficulties when Switzerland begins automatic information exchange with India in 2 yrs. He also warned the nation that those with black money will not be spared.

Modi also said that Chartered Accountants have a big responsibility to ensure that society's economic status remains in good health.

"Just like doctors don't want people to be ill to get more business, CAs too need to safeguard society's economic health," Modi said.

Talking on the advantages of demonetisation, Modi said that post demonetisation, data mining showed over 3 lakh registered companies indulged in suspected dealings.

Govt has cancelled registration of over 1 lakh companies and more than 37,000 shell firms have been identified for strong action.

The Prime Minister said that the government was not concerned about political implications but was more committed towards taking tough action against firms helping in hiding black money.