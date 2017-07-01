Nation, Current Affairs

GST will lead to chaos just like demonetisation: AIMIM president Owaisi

PTI
Published Jul 1, 2017, 1:31 pm IST
Updated Jul 1, 2017, 1:31 pm IST
The Hyderabad Lok Sabha member said he was not sure how far the new taxation system will be implemented in an ‘organised way’.
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi
Hyderabad: The implementation of Goods and Services Tax regime would lead to "chaos" similar to what had happened in the aftermath of demonetisation of high value notes last year, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said on Friday.

The Hyderabad Lok Sabha member said he was not sure how far the new taxation system will be implemented in an "organised way".

"Government is rushing and doing it. I see that there will be chaos...when demonetisation happened, it led to chaos because no proper planning was done. Now also, the government is rushing and pushing and this will lead to chaos," he told media.

Owaisi added that economic and tax experts had expressed "lot of concerns" vis-a-vis the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Tags: gst, demonetisation, asaduddin owaisi, aimim
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

 




