DGP Rajendran, involved in Gutkha scam, named head of TN police

PTI
Published Jul 1, 2017, 1:42 pm IST
Updated Jul 1, 2017, 1:44 pm IST
A 1984 batch officer and a native of Tiruvannamalai, he formally assumed charge as DGP Tamil Nadu at 11.30 PM on Friday night.
Chennai: Incumbent Director General of Police (Intelligence) TK Rajendran has been named head of the State police force by the Tamil Nadu government.

Rajendran, holding additional charge as DGP (law and order) was due to retire on June 30 and the Government Order appointing him to the top post came late on Friday night.

He will hold office for two years in tune with the Supreme Court guidelines in the Prakash Singh case.

"The government of Tamil Nadu after due consideration appoints TK Rajendran, IPS, as DGP, Tamil Nadu...the head of Police force," a Government Order read.

It said the government "examined carefully and independently the panel of names," recommended by the Union Public Service Commission along with service records for the top post.

Rajendran's predecessor Ashok Kumar voluntarily retired from service on September 6 last year.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) working president MK Stalin condemned the appointment of Rajendran to the top post on the last day of his service.

The leader of the opposition alleged that the officer's name had figured in the infamous gutkha scam.

