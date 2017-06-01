Temple row should be resolved through talks: Yogi Adityanath

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who on Wednesday offered prayers at the makeshift Ram temple here, said the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute should be resolved through bilateral talks.

He was addressing a public meeting called at the birthday celebrations of VHP leader Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, president of the Ram Janambhoomi Nyas Trust, an organisation formed to promote the construction of a Ram temple. “This problem must be sorted out through bilateral talks between both the communities,” Adityanath said. His comments seemed in line with the advice of Supreme Court, which had suggested a negotiated settlement of the dispute. The visit assumes significance as it comes a day after criminal conspiracy charges were framed against top BJP leaders in the Babri mosque demolition case. The UP CM, who arrived here on Wednesday morning, spent around 30 minutes and offered prayers at the makeshift temple in the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid complex.