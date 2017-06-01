Nation, Current Affairs

Temple row should be resolved through talks: Yogi Adityanath

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jun 1, 2017, 12:26 am IST
Updated Jun 1, 2017, 1:43 am IST
He was addressing a public meeting called at the birthday celebrations of VHP leader Mahant Nritya Gopal Das.
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)
 UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who on Wednesday offered prayers at the makeshift Ram temple here, said the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute should be resolved through bilateral talks.

He was addressing a public meeting called at the birthday celebrations of VHP leader Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, president of the Ram Janambhoomi Nyas Trust, an organisation formed to promote the construction of a Ram temple. “This problem must be sorted out through bilateral talks between both the communities,” Adityanath said. His comments seemed in line with the advice of Supreme Court, which had suggested a negotiated settlement of the dispute. The visit assumes significance as it comes a day after criminal conspiracy charges were framed against top BJP leaders in the Babri mosque demolition case. The UP CM, who arrived here on Wednesday morning, spent around 30 minutes and offered prayers at the makeshift temple in the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid complex.

Tags: yogi adityanath
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Ayodhya

Lifestyle Gallery

Australians in Sydney celebrate the annual Vivid Sydney festival of light, music and ideas through artists and their creations. (Photo: Instagram/AP/AFP)

Australians celebrate the Vivid Sydney festival of light and ideas
Dutch artist Stephan Brusche creates art on bananas to make unique fruit doodles inspired by popular fiction characters. (Photo: Instagram/StephanBrusche)

Dutch artist creates abstract fruit doodles on bananas
Photographer Ashley Larson made her daughter Scout Penelope dress up as famous personalities to support her grandmother in her fight against cancer. (Photo: Instagram)

Three-year-old dresses up as pop culture icons to help grandma fight cancer
Muslims around the world from Malaysia, Pakistan, Egypt, Indonesia, Phillipines and Pakistan mark the start of Ramadan. (Photo: AP)

Muslims around the world mark the start of Ramadan
Photographer and mom Niki Boon took pictures of her children enjoying their childhood without phones and laptops and other gadgets that they are otherwise addicted to today. (Photo: Facebook/NikiBoonPhotography)

Photographer documents what childhood looks like without technology
The Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently jogged past a group of prom-goers and Reddit made hilarious memes out of it. (Photo: Reddit)

Justin Trudeau's photobomb turns into epic photoshop battle
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

4,000-year-old burial site discovered in UK

4,000-year-old henge monument in United Kingdom. (Photo: Twitter | Realm of History)
 

WhatsApp users can now send any file format

The app is available on Android as of now and will let WhatsApp users choose two methods to send files via WhatsApp.
 

Court stenographer leaves mid-proceeding, says her cab is waiting

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

Parupalli Kashyap slams ‘ridiculous scheduling and refereeing’ at Thailand Open

Parupalli Kashyap's match was the last of the opening day and it was scheduled after 12am with his second round match to be held at 12pm the next day. (Photo: PTI)
 

Video: German church has a Robot Priest that grants automated blessings

The metallic-bodied robot has a screen that asks people about the blessings they want and then raises its hands and smiles just like the priest does. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Sanath Jayasuriya’s future as Sri Lanka selector in jeopardy after leaked sex video?

Sanath Jayasuriya is alleged to have leaked his sex video with his ex-wife (Maleeka Sirisenage), though it is not proved whether the same was leaked by himself to seek revenge. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana: Evacuee land is popular target

RTI activist P. Suresh said a builder had recently begun construction of villas in 94.3 acres of evacuee land based on approvals given by the HMDA.

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana clueless on Rs 7,200-crore lands

Mr Jairam Ramesh, then Union minister, promised to introduce fast-track tribunals to settle Bhoodan land disputes.(Photo: PTI)

Siddharamaiah to be Congress' face in 2018 Karnataka polls

Chief Minister K Siddharamaiah (Photo: PTI/File)

Peacock is celibate, don't have sex: Rajasthan HC judge

He made the perplexing statement when he compared the cow with the peacock and explained his views on why the cow should be given the national animal status. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Karnataka’s KR Nandini tops UPSC civil services exam

The Union Public Services Commission building, New Delhi. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham