Nation, Current Affairs

Sopore attack: Militants killed in encounter belonged to Hizbul Mujahideen

PTI/ANI
Published Jun 1, 2017, 5:15 pm IST
Updated Jun 1, 2017, 5:16 pm IST
The grenade attack at Sopore by militants had injured 4 policemen
Representational image (Photo: PTI)
 Representational image (Photo: PTI)

Srinagar: Two militants, who were killed by security forces in an encounter in Baramulla district's Sopore area on Thursday, belonged to Hizbul Mujahideen and were behind an attack on a police party, officials said.

"On Wednesday, a grenade attack was carried out on a police deployment party in Sopore town in which four policemen were injured," Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir, S P Vaid told reporters here.

"The description of assailants and CCTV footage helped in identifying and arresting two persons, including one who had hurled the grenade at the police party," the DGP said.

Vaid said during interrogation, the arrested persons provided information about the hideout of the militants at whose behest they had carried out the attack.

"The security forces laid a cordon around the area. As they were closing in on the house where the militants were hiding, they opened fire. The security forces retaliated leading to death of the two militants," the DGP said.

He said both slain militants were locals and belonged to the Hizbul Mujahdieen.

"They have been identified as Aijaz and Basharat," he added.

Tags: sopore attack, indian army, hizbul mujahideen, encounter
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Entertainment Gallery

Shutterbugs spotted Bollywood celebrities at various locations in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid-Mira work out together, Akshay travels with son, other stars snapped
Amitabh Bachchan launched 'Phir Se', a song rendered by banker-singer Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in which he also makes an appearance, in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Amitabh Bachchan launches debut music video of Amruta Fadnavis
Varun Dhawan and several other Bollywood stars were spotted at the India Alive short film festival in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, other stars bond with kids at India Alive short film festival
Paparazzi had a busy Tuesday as they snapped Bollywood stars at various locations. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sushant-Kriti, Sonakshi, John, Aditya, others put stylish foot forward
Several Bollywood stars turned up for a screening of Konkona Sen Sharma's debut directorial 'A Death in the Gunj' held in Mumbai on Tuesday night. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Konkona Sen Sharma hosts a screening of her film A Death in the Gunj
Salman Khan and his brother Sohail Khan shot for an episode to promote their film 'Tubelight' on the reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma L'il Champs' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman has a gala time with kids as he promotes Tubelight on reality show
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Yu unveils Yureka Black with 4GB RAM, 3000mAh battery

With new age specifications and a modern build, the Yureka Black is supposed to bring Yu to the forefront of the smartphone market.
 

Harbhajan Singh comes out in support of Anil Kumble on alleged rift with Virat Kohli

“We played for 15 years, (Anil) Kumble didn't fight with anyone,” said Harbhajan Singh as he defended Team India coach Anil Kumble as the reports of differences between former leg-spinner and Virat Kohli emerge. (Photo: PTI / AP)
 

Martina Navratilova slams Margaret Court over sport ‘full of lesbians’ comment

"This is in fact sick and it is dangerous. Kids will suffer more because of this continuous bashing and stigmatising of our LGBT community," wrote Martina Navratilova as she criticised Australia's Margaret Court. (Photo: AP / AFP)
 

Author SP Chary sues Geetha Arts, claims Magadheera is copied from his story

Author SP Chary and a still from 'Magadheera.'
 

Watch: Salman-Sohail celebrate reel-life ‘bhaihood’ in Tubelight’s Naach Meri Jaan

Screenrgabs from the video.
 

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Schedule, match-timings, venues and much more

Virat Kohli-led India will play their first game on June 4 as they face arch-rivals Pakistan. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India tries to ease tension, Pak responds with Uri, Pathankot: Jaitley

Finance and Defence minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: File)

After Sabzar’s death, Army releases list of 12 most wanted Kashmir militants

The listed militants are said to be locals recruited recently and predominantly operating in South Kashmir. (Photo: ANI)

AAP to hold Hackathon on same day as EC, invites Naseem Zaidi to attend

Representational image (Photo: File)

EC bribery case: TTV Dinakaran, aide Mallikarjun granted bail

The police also asserted that more arrests are likely to be made in the case soon. (Photo: PTI)

Beef row: Kerala police arrest 8 Youth Congress workers for slaughtering ox

The three accused Makutty, Josey Kandathil and K. Sharafuddin had slaughtered a calf last week in protest against Centre's decision to impose restrictions on the trade of cattle meant for slaughter, triggering nationwide outrage. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham