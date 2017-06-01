Rs 15 crore released to districts for Telangana day fete

Nation, Current Affairs

Chandulal called upon the people to participate in the celebrations and make them a grand success.
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao
Hyderabad: The third anniversary celebrations of Telangana state formation will be conducted on a grand scale across the state, and also in Delhi and a few other countries.

Minister for tourism and culture Azmeera Chandulal said that the government has released Rs 15 crore to the districts to organise celebrations for three days, starting June 2.

Mr Chandulal told reporters that as per the directive of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, elaborate arrangements have been made in the state capital wherein all historical structures, monuments, offices will be illuminated to suit the occasion.

The celebrations will also be conducted in USA, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Dubai, Kuwait, Delhi, Mumbai, Surat, Kolkata and other places in coordination with Telangana Associations, the minister said.  

The CM will present awards to 53 persons in various fields in Hyderabad, while ministers and representatives concerned will present awards to 341 persons in the districts.

The minister said that the government is spending Rs 2.27 crore for presenting the awards. Cash prize of Rs 1.16 lakh will be given to the state-level award winners and Rs 51,000 to district-level awards.

A three-day carnival and wide gamut of cultural programmes, including classical dance, Qawwali, Kavi Sammelan, Jaya Jaya He Telangana, Perini Dance, Sufi music, ghazals and others will be conducted at Ravindra Bharathi and other places while a Telangana Food Festival will be organised at the People’s Plaza.

As part of the celebrations it was decided to decorate Kachiguda Railway Station and Shilpa Kala Vedika with 3-D mapping he said.

Mr Chandulal called upon the people to participate in the celebrations and make them a grand success.

Panel to discuss Golden Telangana
As part of the Telangana state Formation Day celebrations, the Centre for Telangana studies and the Dr Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resource Development Institute will be jointly conducting a panel discussion on “Bangaru Telangana – The way forward” on June 2.

Dr MCR-HRD director general and special Chief Secretary, planning department, B.P. Acharya said that Prof. Gautam Pingle, dean of studies and head of centre for Telangana studies will be the moderator of the programme.

Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

