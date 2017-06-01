Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka HM G Parameshwara offers resignation

ANI
Published Jun 1, 2017, 1:56 pm IST
Updated Jun 1, 2017, 1:56 pm IST
However, Parameshwara will continue to be the Congress Karnataka unit president.
Reportedly, the decision has been taken so that the leader can devote his full time towards discharging his duties as the party president. (Photo: PTI)
 Reportedly, the decision has been taken so that the leader can devote his full time towards discharging his duties as the party president. (Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Thursday offered to resign on instruction of high command for the upcoming assembly elections preparations.

However, Parameshwara will continue to be the Congress Karnataka unit president.

Reportedly, the decision has been taken so that the leader can devote his full time towards discharging his duties as the party president.

He has been the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president since 2010.

The Congress Party on Thursday said the upcoming state elections will be fought under the leadership of Chief Minister K. Siddaramaiah.

The AICC has firmed up a year-long organisational mobilisation plan for Karnataka Congress, from block level to PCC, as part of its all-out effort to retain power in the only big southern states where the party faces challenges from BJP and JDS.

As part of the organisational mobilisation, senior leaders, including ministers and legislators, will take out a 'political parikarma' across 30 districts to organise events and in propagating policy initiatives of the Siddharamaiah Government since 2013.

Karnataka will go to elections in next year.

Tags: karnataka, g parameshwara, siddharamaiah government
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Technology Gallery

Nowdays waterproof wireless speakers have become better than ever. The top offerings will not only play your favourite music, but also charge your mobile devices, and even deliver additional functionality when connected to a smartphone app.

5 waterproof speakers to choose from
Headphones are an important part of a smartphone user these days and the wireless ones make it more convenient to listen to your favourite soundtrack without worrying about managing the clutter of wires under the jacket. With advanced wireless standards, wireless audio now sounds as good as a professional wired headphone. They are also extremely portable. If you are looking for the best wireless headphone with appreciable sound quality, you should take a look at these five specimens to make your decision making easier.

5 Best luxury wireless headphones
TV’s are an indispensable part of our life. With each passing year, TV’s are getting bigger and better in picture quality, with 4K as the current standard for the highest screen resolution in display technologies. These TV’s are meant to provide the best picture quality along with an impressableTV watching experience. However, well known brands sell 4K televisions for an expensive price tag. As technology gets cheaper over the time, it is possible to have a good 4K TV set for less than half a lakh of rupees. So, what are the options available in the 4K TV segment under Rs 50,000?

Best 4K LED TV’s under Rs 50,000
In 2017, you can only buy this phone as a novelty item, not as your daily driver.

Alternative feature phones to the Nokia 3310
Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
When you have a mobile phone like an iPhone, then it becomes mandatory for you to purchase right and durable mobile cover so that your mobile phone can be protected and guarded against all physical and internal harms.

Best Covers For Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus In India
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New discovery may prove Einstein’s theory wrong

(Representational image)
 

Apple’s Siri speaker heads into production, could debut next month at WWDC

The Siri-voiced speaker could reportedly be revealed during the Apple developer's conference slated to kick off on June 5.
 

Mirror Game – Ab Khel Shuru movie review: A good experiment on psychiatric genetics

A still from the film.
 

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Schedule, match-timings, venues and much more

Virat Kohli-led India will play their first game on June 4 as they face arch-rivals Pakistan. (Photo: AFP)
 

Stephen Fleming backs MS Dhoni to continue till 2019 World Cup

Stephen Fleming, who has worked alongside MS Dhoni at IPL sides – Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiant, is convinced that Dhoni will continue to make significant contributions to the Indian team, even though he would be 38 by the 2019 World Cup. (Photo: AP)
 

White House offers cryptic explanation for Trump's 'covfefe' tweet

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Infiltration from Pak reduced after surgical strike, says Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)

IIT-Madras students hold protest against Centre's ban on cattle sale

Around 50 students on Sunday took part in a 'beef fest' as a mark of protest against the new rule. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

J&K: Labourer killed, 2 injured as Pakistan violates ceasefire

The firing is presently on. (Representational Image)

21-year-old naval sailor ends life in Vizag

The victim shot himself with his service weapon. (Representational Image)

Amid investigation of corruption charges, Karti returns from London

Karti P Chidambaram addressing media after CBI sleuths searched his office premises, in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham