Karnataka HM G Parameshwara offers resignation

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Thursday offered to resign on instruction of high command for the upcoming assembly elections preparations.

However, Parameshwara will continue to be the Congress Karnataka unit president.

Reportedly, the decision has been taken so that the leader can devote his full time towards discharging his duties as the party president.

He has been the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president since 2010.

The Congress Party on Thursday said the upcoming state elections will be fought under the leadership of Chief Minister K. Siddaramaiah.

The AICC has firmed up a year-long organisational mobilisation plan for Karnataka Congress, from block level to PCC, as part of its all-out effort to retain power in the only big southern states where the party faces challenges from BJP and JDS.

As part of the organisational mobilisation, senior leaders, including ministers and legislators, will take out a 'political parikarma' across 30 districts to organise events and in propagating policy initiatives of the Siddharamaiah Government since 2013.

Karnataka will go to elections in next year.