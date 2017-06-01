Nation, Current Affairs

J&K: Encounter on between security forces and militants in Sopore

PTI
Published Jun 1, 2017, 6:18 am IST
Updated Jun 1, 2017, 6:18 am IST
Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Natipora area of Sopore at around 3:30 am.
Srinagar: An encounter is underway between security forces and militants holed up in a house at Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Natipora area of Sopore at around 3:30 am after receiving information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

During the searches, the militants, believed to be two in number, opened fire on the forces, triggering the gun-battle, he said. The official said there has been no casualty so far.

