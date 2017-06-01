IIT-Madras beef protests continue after attack on scholar

TNCC members protest against the new rules that prohibit cattle trade or sale for slaughter (Photo: DC)

Chennai: A day after the attack on the research scholar for participating in the beef festival, tension prevailed at IIT Madras campus as students of the premier institution took out a rally in his support and sought expulsion of the students who were involved in the attack while various student organisations protested outside the campus against the attack on Wednesday.

Sooraj R, a research scholar from the department of Aerospace Engineering department, sustained severe injuries on his face and to his right eye after he was attacked by a group of students led by Manish Kumar Singh on Tuesday afternoon.

The police had booked a case against Manish Kumar Singh and others in four sections including rioting, wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation for assaulting. Strangely, the police also booked a case against the victim Sooraj under two sections of voluntarily causing hurt and wrongful restraints based on the counter-complaint filed by the main accused Manish Kumar Singh.

Demanding the expulsion of students who were involved in the attack, many IIT Madras students took out a procession from Himalaya lawns to the dean of students’ office inside the campus on Wednesday morning. They also demanded that the institution provide the medical expenses of Sooraj who is currently undergoing treatment at the private hospital.

Professor Shivakumar, dean of students, IIT Madras has held talks with two representatives of students. The Dean has reportedly formed a committee to enquire into the issue. After the talks, the students said the administration was very negligent.

“They have not even gone to meet Sooraj who was injured in the eye. They also not ready to suspend the attackers during the investigation. We will continue our protest and not stand down until our demands are met,” said Abhinav Surya, a member of Ambedkar Periyar Study Circle (APSC).

Various students organisations including Revolutionary Student Youth Front (RSYF), Students Federation of India (SFI) and activists of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) protested near IIT-Madras gate against the attack.

The activists raised slogans against the central government and the cow vigilante groups. One of the placards by RSYF read: “This is Jallikattu part 2: We will take the cow rakshaks by their horns”.

In its recent notification, the central government has banned the sale of cows for slaughter at animal markets. While meeting to debate the ban on Sunday evening in the campus, students of IIT Madras served beef as a token of protest.