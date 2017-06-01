Nation, Current Affairs

IIT-M scholar attacked: Kerala CM Pinarayi asks Palanisamy to initiate action

PTI
Published Jun 1, 2017, 8:20 pm IST
Updated Jun 1, 2017, 8:20 pm IST
In a letter to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palanisamy, Vijayan said the attack on Sooraj had created panic in the campuses.
 Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo: PTI)

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday wrote to his Tamil Nadu counterpart asking him to take stringent action against those who had attacked IIT Research scholar for consuming beef.

The scholar, Sooraj, who hails from Kerala, had suffered serious injuries on his right eye when he was attacked inside the campus by a group of students for participating in the beef fest and consuming it in protest against the Centre's new cattle regulations.

In a letter to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palanisamy, Vijayan said the attack on Sooraj had created panic in the campuses.

Institutions of higher learning like IIT Madras are platforms of open discussions and dialogues. In such institutions, when attacks on students take place, it will destroy secularism and communal harmony.

Hence, such destructive tendencies should end and action taken against those responsible, Vijayan said in his letter.

