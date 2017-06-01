Etela Rajender wants Centre to address GST concerns

Hyderabad: Finance minister Etela Rajender on Wednesday urged the Centre to address the concerns raised by various industry and trade bodies before implementing GST from July 1.

Mr Rajender said GST should not be implemented in a hurried manner from July 1 as hotels, restaurants, granite industry etc. are staging protests against higher tax rates in various states.

Mr Rajender told reporters here that he will raise these issues in the GST Council meeting to be held on June 3.

He emphasised the need for bringing uniform tax regime which should not burden the common man.

“The Centre can bring more traders and businesses under tax ambit without hampering the interest of the poor and common man,” he said.

The Centre can address the grievances of the hotels and granite business and then implement GST, besides levying more taxes on luxury items, he noted.

Mr Rajender opined that there would be no problem if more taxes were levied on luxury items and other items like liquor, tobacco etc.

He expressed hope that Union finance minister Arun Jaitley’s meeting on June 3 will come out with a solution to the doubts raised by various quarters.

He said GST would not lead to any losses to the state exchequer, and if that happens, there are enough provision in GST Act to compensate states accordingly.