Chennai: 31-year-old Infosys employee found naked, dead

Chennai: A 31-year-old software professional, A. Ilayaraja, working in Infosys in Mahindra city in Kancheepuram district near Chennai was found dead on Tuesday night in the office dormitory with his clothes removed, police said on Wednesday. Ilayaraja, a resident of Tindivanam in Villupuram district, had bloodstains near his mouth and ears, police added.

While the family suspects foul play in the death of Ilayaraja, police said that they would certainly investigate the case seriously once they receive the autopsy report.

Ilayaraja had left the house on Monday morning and never returned. He remained unreachable till Monday night on his mobile phone. His wife Revathi received a call from his office on Tuesday night around 11 pm saying that her husband was not well and admitted to Chengalpet government hospital.

Revathi, mother of two girls aged 4 and 2, told her family and they all rushed to the hospital on Wednesday morning only to find the body of Ilayaraja in the morgue.

"When we started looking for him in the ward, the hospital staff told us that he was dead and his body was in mortuary. Hearing this, a shocked Revathi collapsed in the hospital. Later we went to the morgue and found his body there," said Revathi's brother Suresh.

Infosys staff told the police that house keeping staff had noticed Ilayaraja sleeping in the dormitory and they decided not to disturb him. On Tuesday at 9 pm the staff found Ilayaraja still there and they tried to wake him up. When their attempts failed, a male nurse in the office advised them to take him to hospital.

An office ambulance took him to Chengalpet hospital where doctors declared him dead.

According to Ilayaraja’s brother-in-law, Suresh, the family of the deceased was getting ready for the house-warming ceremony on Sunday. “Ilayaraja, hailing from Gingee, had built a house in Tindivanam and the house warming ceremony was scheduled for June 4. He had been running around finalising the function. Now he has died mysteriously. We don’t know what to do,” Suresh said.