Nation, Current Affairs

Chennai: 31-year-old Infosys employee found naked, dead

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 1, 2017, 1:27 am IST
Updated Jun 1, 2017, 1:27 am IST
Ilayaraja, a resident of Tindivanam in Villupuram district, had bloodstains near his mouth and ears, police added.
A. Ilayaraja
 A. Ilayaraja

Chennai: A 31-year-old software professional, A. Ilayaraja, working in Infosys in Mahindra city in Kancheepuram district near Chennai was found dead on Tuesday night in the office dormitory with his clothes removed, police said on Wednesday.  Ilayaraja, a resident of Tindivanam in Villupuram district, had bloodstains near his mouth and ears, police added.

While the family suspects foul play in the death of Ilayaraja, police said that they would certainly investigate the case seriously once they receive the autopsy report.

Ilayaraja had left the house on Monday morning and never returned. He remained unreachable till Monday night on his mobile phone. His wife Revathi received a call from his office on Tuesday night around 11 pm saying that her husband was not well and admitted to Chengalpet government hospital.

Revathi, mother of two girls aged 4 and 2, told her family and they all rushed to the hospital on Wednesday morning only to find the body of Ilayaraja in the morgue.

"When we started looking for him in the ward, the hospital staff told us that he was dead and his body was in mortuary. Hearing this, a shocked Revathi collapsed in the hospital. Later we went to the morgue and found his body there," said Revathi's brother Suresh.

Infosys staff told the police that house keeping staff had noticed Ilayaraja sleeping in the dormitory and  they decided not to disturb him. On Tuesday at 9 pm the staff found Ilayaraja still there and they tried to wake him up. When their attempts failed, a male nurse in the office advised them to take him to hospital.
An office ambulance took him to Chengalpet  hospital where doctors declared him dead.

According to Ilayaraja’s brother-in-law,  Suresh, the family of the deceased was getting ready for the house-warming ceremony on  Sunday. “Ilayaraja, hailing from Gingee,  had built a house in Tindivanam and the house warming ceremony was scheduled for June 4. He had been running around finalising the function. Now he has died mysteriously. We don’t know what to do,” Suresh said.

Tags: chennai police, chengalpet government hospital
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

World Gallery

A powerful blast on Wednesday rocked Kabul's high-security diplomatic area where the Indian embassy is located but all staffers at the Indian mission were said to be safe.

Afghanistan: Kabul blast takes 80 lives, leaves more than 350 wounded
Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his four-nation tour on Monday, aimed at boosting bilateral and economic ties with Germany, Spain, Russia and France. He spoke to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and will meet German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. (Photo: Twitter)

Narendra Modi's Germany visit: Meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel
Sri Lanka has appealed for outside help as the death toll from floods and mudslides on Saturday rose to 100 with 99 others missing.

Sri Lanka: At least 100 killed, 99 missing in rain-triggered mudslides
US President Donald Trump and his NATO counterparts on Thursday inaugurated the alliance's new headquarters in Belgium, a sprawling 1.1-billion-euro (USD 1.2-billion) complex expected to be fully up and running early next year. (Photo: AP)

NATO summit: Inauguration of new headquarters, Trump's message to allies
A suspect terror attack at Manchester Arena killed 19 people and injured 59 from among those who had gathered for an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, Monday, May 22, 2017.

Manchester attack: Blast at Ariana Grande's concert kills 22
US President Donald Trump, at the Riyadh Summit, spoke about the need to unite against terrorism. Iran and Syria were not invited to the summit, and they are not part of a regional military alliance that Saudi Arabia is establishing to fight terrorism. The kingdom backs efforts to topple the Syrian government, which counts Iran and Russia as its closest allies.

Sword dance, Riyadh summit: US President Trump visit to Saudi Arabia
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

4,000-year-old burial site discovered in UK

4,000-year-old henge monument in United Kingdom. (Photo: Twitter | Realm of History)
 

WhatsApp users can now send any file format

The app is available on Android as of now and will let WhatsApp users choose two methods to send files via WhatsApp.
 

Court stenographer leaves mid-proceeding, says her cab is waiting

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

Parupalli Kashyap slams ‘ridiculous scheduling and refereeing’ at Thailand Open

Parupalli Kashyap's match was the last of the opening day and it was scheduled after 12am with his second round match to be held at 12pm the next day. (Photo: PTI)
 

Video: German church has a Robot Priest that grants automated blessings

The metallic-bodied robot has a screen that asks people about the blessings they want and then raises its hands and smiles just like the priest does. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Sanath Jayasuriya’s future as Sri Lanka selector in jeopardy after leaked sex video?

Sanath Jayasuriya is alleged to have leaked his sex video with his ex-wife (Maleeka Sirisenage), though it is not proved whether the same was leaked by himself to seek revenge. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana: Evacuee land is popular target

RTI activist P. Suresh said a builder had recently begun construction of villas in 94.3 acres of evacuee land based on approvals given by the HMDA.

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana clueless on Rs 7,200-crore lands

Mr Jairam Ramesh, then Union minister, promised to introduce fast-track tribunals to settle Bhoodan land disputes.(Photo: PTI)

Siddharamaiah to be Congress' face in 2018 Karnataka polls

Chief Minister K Siddharamaiah (Photo: PTI/File)

Peacock is celibate, don't have sex: Rajasthan HC judge

He made the perplexing statement when he compared the cow with the peacock and explained his views on why the cow should be given the national animal status. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Karnataka’s KR Nandini tops UPSC civil services exam

The Union Public Services Commission building, New Delhi. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham