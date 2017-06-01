Nation, Current Affairs

Beef row: Kerala police arrest 8 Youth Congress workers for slaughtering ox

ANI
Published Jun 1, 2017, 2:43 pm IST
Updated Jun 1, 2017, 3:01 pm IST
The incident comes amid hue and cry over Centre's new rule prohibiting sale of animals for slaughter.
The three accused Makutty, Josey Kandathil and K. Sharafuddin had slaughtered a calf last week in protest against Centre's decision to impose restrictions on the trade of cattle meant for slaughter, triggering nationwide outrage. (Representational Image)
 The three accused Makutty, Josey Kandathil and K. Sharafuddin had slaughtered a calf last week in protest against Centre's decision to impose restrictions on the trade of cattle meant for slaughter, triggering nationwide outrage. (Representational Image)

Kannur: The Kerala Police on Thursday arrested eight Youth Congress workers including former Indian Youth Congress (IYC) Kannur Parliament constituency committee Rijil Makutty for killing an ox.

The three accused Makutty, Josey Kandathil and K. Sharafuddin had slaughtered a calf last week in protest against Centre's decision to impose restrictions on the trade of cattle meant for slaughter, triggering nationwide outrage.

The Kannur Police earlier on Sunday registered a case against district president of Youth Congress and other Congress workers under Section 120 (A) of the Kerala Police Act, for slaughtering calf in public view.

The police filed the case on the basis of a video where the president of Youth Congress, Rigil Pookkutty and other Youth Congress workers could be seen slaughtering the calf.

The incident comes amid hue and cry over Centre's new rule prohibiting sale of animals for slaughter or religious sacrifice at livestock markets and animal fairs.

Students' Federation of India (SFI) also staged a protest in Kerala against the ban by eating beef outside University College, Trivandrum.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the Centre's decision was surprising which was unsuitable for a democratic nation. However, welcoming the Centre's decision, Union Minister Maneka Gandhi said the step is laudable and has been taken 'in the interest of farmers.'

Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Harsh Vardhan earlier ordered that the ministry has notified the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017 to ensure that the sale of cattle is not meant for slaughter purposes.

"Aim of the rules is very specific. It is only to regulate the animal market and the sale of cattle in these markets, and ensuring welfare of cattle dealt in market. And the rule provides for a strict animal monitoring committee and an animal market committee at the local level," Vardhan told ANI.

He said the seller and buyer both have to ensure that the cattle is not being bought or sold in the market for slaughter purposes. "An undertaking to this effect has to be given to the member secretary of the animal market committee from the seller as well as the buyer," Vardhan added.

As per the notification, cattle are defined as "bulls, bullocks, cows, buffalos, steers, heifers and calves and camels".

The rules also state that the purchaser shall not sacrifice the animal for any religious purpose or sell it to a person outside the state without permission and must keep in with the state's cattle protection laws.

Tags: cow, beef row, slaughtering
Location: India, Kerala, Kannur

Related Stories

IIT Madras research scholar Sooraj who was attacked for organising a 'beef fest' (Photo: DC)

9 booked for attacking IIT Madras scholar who organised 'beef fest'

However, the victim R. Sooraj has also been booked under two Sections, as per the accused's complaint.
31 May 2017 9:37 AM
Increase punishment for cow slaughter to life term, Rajasthan High Court recommends. (Representational Image)

Make cow national animal, jail slaughterers for life: Rajasthan HC

The judgement comes in the wake of the Centre's order on ban on sale of cattle for slaughter, which is facing a strong opposition.
31 May 2017 1:51 PM

Sports Gallery

As the ICC Champions Trophy commences on June 1, here are some of the big players who can make a big impact in the eight-nation ICC event. (Photo: AP / AFP / BCCI)

ICC Champions Trophy: Players to watch out for
Mumbai Indians have become the undisputed leaders in IPL after clinching their 3rd title. (Photo: BCCI)

From 2008 to 2017: Mumbai Indians and all the other IPL champions in the last decade
With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New discovery may prove Einstein’s theory wrong

(Representational image)
 

Apple’s Siri speaker heads into production, could debut next month at WWDC

The Siri-voiced speaker could reportedly be revealed during the Apple developer's conference slated to kick off on June 5.
 

Mirror Game – Ab Khel Shuru movie review: A good experiment on psychiatric genetics

A still from the film.
 

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Schedule, match-timings, venues and much more

Virat Kohli-led India will play their first game on June 4 as they face arch-rivals Pakistan. (Photo: AFP)
 

Stephen Fleming backs MS Dhoni to continue till 2019 World Cup

Stephen Fleming, who has worked alongside MS Dhoni at IPL sides – Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiant, is convinced that Dhoni will continue to make significant contributions to the Indian team, even though he would be 38 by the 2019 World Cup. (Photo: AP)
 

White House offers cryptic explanation for Trump's 'covfefe' tweet

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

EC bribery case: TTV Dinakaran, his aide Mallikarjun granted bail

The police also asserted that more arrests are likely to be made in the case soon. (Photo: PTI)

Miniature artist designs golden nib to honour DMK's Karunanidhi

The idea behind the creation of such a nib is to honour the literature work of Karunanidhi. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Maharashtra: Milk spilled on road as farmers go on strike

The farmers have demanded a loan waiver after being distressed over falling prices of agriculture produce and other related issues. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Karnataka HM G Parameshwara offers resignation

Reportedly, the decision has been taken so that the leader can devote his full time towards discharging his duties as the party president. (Photo: PTI)

Infiltration from Pak reduced after surgical strike, says Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham