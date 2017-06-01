Andhra Pradesh teacher scores third rank in UPSC

Muzammil Khan, who secured the 22nd rank in the UPSC exams along with his father former DGP A.K. Khan. (Photo:DC)

Hyderabad: Mr Gopalkrishna Ronanki, 29, an AP state teacher, securd the third rank in the UPSC exams, results for which were announced on Wednesday.

His was the top rank in the two Telugu states. Mr Muzammil Khan, son of former DGP A.K. Khan, an adviser to the TS government on minority affairs, has secured the 22nd rank.

Incidentally, Mr Ronanki’s teacher Ms Bala Latha, 35, secured the 167th rank. She heads the training institute where Mr Ronanki studied, and is physically handicapped.

Mr Ronanki, son of a farmer from Parasamba in Palasa mandal in Srikakula district, wrote the test in Telugu. Mr Ronanki, who works as a secondary grade teacher in Regulapadu MPP School in Palasa mandal of Srikakulam district, was shortlisted for the AP Public Service Commission Group-I interviews in 2011 and has been preparing for the civils in Hyderabad.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, his father R. Apparao, said Mr Ronanki attended junior college in Palasa and he did the DEd course. He graduated from MR College in Vizianagaram. His mother Rukminamma said their son’s hard work had finally paid off.

“Gopalakrishna was a meritorious student from his childhood. He never compromised on anything,” she said.

As many as 500 students qualified in general category while 347 candidates were selected in OBC category, 163 and 89 candidates in the SC and ST categories respectively.

The top 25 candidates have engineering, sciences, economics and forestry background.

Speaking on his son Muzammil Khan’s success, Mr A.K. Khan said: “It’s a great feeling for any feeling for any father, but it was a big struggle and I am really proud of my son who secured a top rank. I am happy that the legacy of IAS officers will continue in our family.” Mr Muzammil Khan, 27, who finished his electrical engineering from BITS Pilani, said: “It’s a great relief after four long years of hard work and preparation. It was an expected result but it’s a big relief now and I am very happy now,”

He said he was inspired by his parents and the family. “I will just take a short break and after that I will start figuring out what I want.” Ms Latha told this newspaper:

The 3rd ranker Gopalkrishna is my student. In 2009 I got the 399th rank. To improve my performance and to be a inspiration to to her aspirants, I wrote the examination again in 2016.”