After Sabzar’s death, Army releases list of 12 most wanted Kashmir militants

ANI
Published Jun 1, 2017, 4:26 pm IST
Updated Jun 1, 2017, 4:31 pm IST
The names were made public Tuesday, four days after Hizbul Mujahideen's Sabzar Ahmad Bhat was killed in an encounter.
The listed militants are said to be locals recruited recently and predominantly operating in South Kashmir. (Photo: ANI)
 The listed militants are said to be locals recruited recently and predominantly operating in South Kashmir. (Photo: ANI)

Srinagar: The Indian Army has this week released a list of 12 top Jammu and Kashmir militants it aims to "go after".

The names were made public Tuesday, four days after Hizbul Mujahideen's Sabzar Ahmad Bhat was killed in an encounter with security forces in Tral, South Kashmir.

In another operation, the army foiled a major infiltration bid by eliminating six militants in the Rampur sector.

The listed militants are said to be locals recruited recently and predominantly operating in South Kashmir.

