After Mishra's accusations, ACB to probe alleged medicines scam by Kejriwal govt

ANI
Published Jun 1, 2017, 10:30 am IST
Updated Jun 1, 2017, 10:36 am IST
The searches are being carried out at various locations in Delhi.
This comes after rebel Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Kapil Mishra made new allegations of corruption against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleague Satyendra Jain on Saturday. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has ordered probe of alleged scam in purchase of medicines by the Delhi Government.

Mishra said Kejriwal and Jain, the Delhi health minister are misappropriating funds from the health department.

Mishra fell out with the party early this month when he was removed as the water minister, days after, he accused the Delhi Chief Minister and his former cabinet colleagues of corruption.

