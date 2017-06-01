Nation, Current Affairs

AAP to hold Hackathon on same day as EC, invites Naseem Zaidi to attend

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 1, 2017, 3:51 pm IST
Updated Jun 1, 2017, 4:03 pm IST
Notably, Bharadwaj held a live demo of tampering a prototype EVM at the Delhi Assembly in May.
Representational image (Photo: File)
 Representational image (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party is set to hold an Electronic Voting Machine ‘Hackathon’ on Saturday, the same day when the election commission is going to host a challenge for parties to prove allegations of tampering.

Terming the EC’s challenge a farce, AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said the Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi is also welcome to their hackathon, according to a NDTV report.

"In the same conditions in which the Election Commission is holding its challenge, AAP will demonstrate its own machine, which we declare is tamperable. We are inviting political parties and all experts in the world to come," Bharadwaj was quoted as saying.  

Notably, Bharadwaj held a live demo of tampering a prototype EVM at the Delhi Assembly in May.

While AAP was the most vocal with their ‘tampering’ allegations, they declined to participate in the EC challenge, stating that the rules are too restrictive.

A demand of the AAP to tamper with the motherboard of the machine was rejected by the Commission. It said change in circuits would mean the EVM is no longer the one used by the Commission.

The EC said that only those parties, national and regional, that took part in the recently concluded assembly elections can hack the EVMs.

The poll panel said that the EVMs need to be picked from its warehouses in Delhi at parties' own cost.

Each political party was allowed to pick at least four EVMs of their choice from any four polling stations out of the five poll-gone states. The EVMs involved in the election petition or those sealed will not be allowed in the hackathon.

The poll panel said that if the EVM becomes non-functional after the tamper attempt or if the tamper result is same as the one put out by EC or if the challenger violates the rules-set, the challenge will be struck down.

Tags: electronic voting machine, aap, election commission, saurabh bharadwaj, nasim zaidi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi. (Photo: PTI)

Hackathon from June 3: EC throws open EVM challenge to political parties

Nasim Zaidi said people who had questioned reliability of EVMs have not yet submitted any proof to support their claim.
20 May 2017 4:26 PM
Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi along with Election Commissioner A K Joti demonstrating the working of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail System (VVPATs), while brushing aside the EVM tampering allegation. (Photo: PTI)

EVM challenge: EC rejects AAP's demand to tamper with motherboard

The proposed challenge is on June 3 for which seven national and 48 regional parties recognised by the EC have been invited.
26 May 2017 8:34 AM
Representational Image. (Photo: File)

NCP to participate on EVM challenge; AAP, Congress want changes in process

After the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the BSP and AAP had questioned the reliability of the machines.
26 May 2017 8:34 PM

Technology Gallery

Nowdays waterproof wireless speakers have become better than ever. The top offerings will not only play your favourite music, but also charge your mobile devices, and even deliver additional functionality when connected to a smartphone app.

5 waterproof speakers to choose from
Headphones are an important part of a smartphone user these days and the wireless ones make it more convenient to listen to your favourite soundtrack without worrying about managing the clutter of wires under the jacket. With advanced wireless standards, wireless audio now sounds as good as a professional wired headphone. They are also extremely portable. If you are looking for the best wireless headphone with appreciable sound quality, you should take a look at these five specimens to make your decision making easier.

5 Best luxury wireless headphones
TV’s are an indispensable part of our life. With each passing year, TV’s are getting bigger and better in picture quality, with 4K as the current standard for the highest screen resolution in display technologies. These TV’s are meant to provide the best picture quality along with an impressableTV watching experience. However, well known brands sell 4K televisions for an expensive price tag. As technology gets cheaper over the time, it is possible to have a good 4K TV set for less than half a lakh of rupees. So, what are the options available in the 4K TV segment under Rs 50,000?

Best 4K LED TV’s under Rs 50,000
In 2017, you can only buy this phone as a novelty item, not as your daily driver.

Alternative feature phones to the Nokia 3310
Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
When you have a mobile phone like an iPhone, then it becomes mandatory for you to purchase right and durable mobile cover so that your mobile phone can be protected and guarded against all physical and internal harms.

Best Covers For Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus In India
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Scientists discover gene that may lead to memory loss treatment

The study stems from previous research by Konopka that linked specific genes to resting-state brain behaviour (Photo: AFP)
 

NASA’s historic mission to Sun: All you need to know

The unmanned spacecraft will fly directly into the sun’s atmosphere called corona.
 

Mirror Game – Ab Khel Shuru movie review: A good experiment on psychiatric genetics

A still from the film.
 

New discovery may prove Einstein’s theory wrong

(Representational image)
 

Apple’s Siri speaker heads into production, could debut next month at WWDC

The Siri-voiced speaker could reportedly be revealed during the Apple developer's conference slated to kick off on June 5.
 

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Schedule, match-timings, venues and much more

Virat Kohli-led India will play their first game on June 4 as they face arch-rivals Pakistan. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

EC bribery case: TTV Dinakaran, his aide Mallikarjun granted bail

The police also asserted that more arrests are likely to be made in the case soon. (Photo: PTI)

Beef row: Kerala police arrest 8 Youth Congress workers for slaughtering ox

The three accused Makutty, Josey Kandathil and K. Sharafuddin had slaughtered a calf last week in protest against Centre's decision to impose restrictions on the trade of cattle meant for slaughter, triggering nationwide outrage. (Representational Image)

Miniature artist designs golden nib to honour DMK's Karunanidhi

The idea behind the creation of such a nib is to honour the literature work of Karunanidhi. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Maharashtra: Milk spilled on road as farmers go on strike

The farmers have demanded a loan waiver after being distressed over falling prices of agriculture produce and other related issues. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Karnataka HM G Parameshwara offers resignation

Reportedly, the decision has been taken so that the leader can devote his full time towards discharging his duties as the party president. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham