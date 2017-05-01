Nation, Current Affairs

War in K'taka BJP: BSY says only aim to win polls, targets 150 seats

PTI/ANI
Published May 1, 2017, 8:52 am IST
Updated May 1, 2017, 8:52 am IST
Yeddyurappa's conciliatory statements came after the BJP central leadership sacked 4 of its office-bearers from Karnataka.
Karnataka BJP President BS Yeddyurappa. (Photo: File)
 Karnataka BJP President BS Yeddyurappa. (Photo: File)

Shimoga (Karnataka): Amid the bitter feud brewing within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Karnataka unit, state party chief BS Yeddyurappa on Sunday pinned his hope on his colleague P Muralidhar Rao and said the saffron party's only aim was to secure majority in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Rao, who is in-charge of the BJP's affairs in Karnataka, has been sent by BJP president Amit Shah to sort out the warring factions - one headed by Yeddyurappa and the other by KS Eshwarappa.

"I don't want to discuss anything about the present development. Our president Amit Shah has already sent Muralidhar Rao, the state in charge, to judge the situation and submit a report.We just have the target of 150 in our mind. Nothing else," Yeddyurappa told ANI.

The former Chief Minister's remark came even as 4 BJP office-bearers were relieved from their functions from the party on Thursday.

Party functionaries MB Bhanuprakash, Nirmal Kumar Surana, M.P. Renukacharya and G Madhusudan were relieved of their posts.

"In the backdrop of the recent developments in the party, Vice Presidents of state unit Bhanuprakash and Nirmal Kumar Surana, Vice President of Raitha Morcha M P Renukacharya and Spokesperson G Madhusudhan have been relieved from all responsibilities of the party with immediate effect," State BJP General Secretary N Ravi Kumar said in a statement last night.

On Thursday, around 24 party leaders held a 'Save BJP' conference under Eshwarappa and criticised the leadership of Yeddyurappa.

While Bhanuprakash and Nirmal Kumar Surana had shared the stage with Eshwarappa at the convention, Renukacharya and G Madhusudhan considered close to Yeddyurappa had made public statements targeting National Joint General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh.

Calling the convention an "anti-party activity," Yeddyurappa had also blamed Santhosh, considered to hold significant sway over party affairs in the state, for scripting it.

Resentment has been brewing within the party over Yeddyurappa's alleged "unilateral" style of functioning following the appointment of party office-bearers and over "ignoring" loyal workers and the old guard of the party.

Fissures within the Karnataka unit have become a problem for the central leadership which is hoping for revival of party's fortunes in the Assembly polls early next year.

Forming its  first-ever government in the south, BJP had ruled the state from 2008 to 2013 which saw three chief ministers, factional wars and corruption charges leading to Congress's return to power.

Tags: bs yeddyurappa, ks eshwarappa, p muralidhar rao, karnataka bjp, karnataka elections
Location: India, Karnataka, Shimoga

Related Stories

State BJP president B.S. Yeddyurappa with senior party leader K.S. Eshwarappa (Photo: File)

BS Yeddyurappa vs Eshwarappa: BJP removes 4 Karnataka office bearers

The decision comes following meetings held by BJP Karnataka in-charge Muralidhar Rao with party leaders.
30 Apr 2017 3:36 PM
BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa. (Photo: File)

War in K'taka BJP: Rebel leaders will be answered, says BSY on Eshwarappa

Eshwarappa had held a convention yesterday to 'save' BJP in defiance of BS Yeddyurappa's warning against it.
28 Apr 2017 11:55 AM
K.S. Eshwarappa Senior BJP Leader

Karnataka: Not a hero, villain, I’m just a loyal worker, says K.S. Eshwarappa

For me the BJP is like my mother and I will not cheat it till my last breath. I’d rather die in this party than join any other.
30 Apr 2017 6:12 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

Sand artist Sam Dougados creates art on beaches that is inspired from Arabic designs and patterns that he visualizes. (Photo: Facebook/SamDougados)

Man creates beautiful art inspired from Arabic designs
Artist Katie Marks uses clay, ceramic and porcelain to make artistic creations out of mugs based of several things like water, skies and more that are absolutely amazing. (Photo: Instagram/Anotherseattleartist)

Artist makes eye-catching mugs that are too good to have coffee in
Art student Monami Ohno uses Amazon delivery boxes to make intricately designed 3D objects to practice for her specialisation in 3D Animation. (Photo: Instagram/monamincb)

Japanese artist uses Amazon delivery boxes to make visually amazing 3D objects
The Suwori tribal festival in Assam is celebrated by locals with traditional elephant fights, elephant races, horse race and tug of war. (Photo: AP)

Assamese locals celebrate the Suwori tribal festival with song and dance
American sand artist Jim Denevan creates exceptional art through geometrical designs that need to be viewed aerially to understand the idea behind them. (Photo: Facebook/JimDenevan)

Sand artist creates breathtaking designs that can only be understood aerially
Russian illustrator Nikita Golubev doesn’t consider dirty cars to be an eyesore. In fact, he treats them as blank canvasses to make beautiful art. (Photo: Instagram/ @proboynick)

Artist 'vandalises' dirty vehicles parked on streets to create art
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

MP: Minister gifts bats to 700 brides, says use on alcoholic husbands

The gifted mogri even bears the caption 'gift for beating drunkards, police will not intervene'. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 

A rising number of travellers in the US are having sex on the airport

The toilet topped the list for sexual encounters (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Railways' new train will have wi-fi, food by top chefs, LCD TVs

The soon-to-launch Tejas Express will have individual LCD screens for entertainment. (Photo: PTI)
 

IIT scientists create low-cost solar cells using Jamun

These components form a sandwich-like structure with the dye molecule or photosensitizer playing a pivotal role through its ability to absorb visible light. (Represntational image)
 

UK: Indian restaurant fined over smell of 'biryanis' and 'bhajis'

Khushi, which serves Punjabi dishes and was based in the Red Rose pub, was set in a built-up residential area alongside other businesses. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Acid attack survivors learn the art of tattoo making for a better future

The workshop was held in Delhi (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnataka: Defying classroom norms

All the things they made were out of everyday trash and e-waste and these also became a space that consumed waste instead of creating it.

Karnataka: Child trafficking- It’s tough time for police to trace biological parents

hree children, who were allegedly sold to three NRI couples are yet to be rescued. (Photo: AFP/ Representational Image)

Karnataka: After polio drops, baby dies

Despite the doctors’ pleas, the boy’s parents, Preeti and Puttaraju, have not agreed for a post-mortem.(Representational image)

Karnataka: No takers for Golden Chariot wedding package

Golden Chariot Train

Bengaluru: Shantinagar fears ’16 flood redux

inagar residents, the memories of last year’s floods are still fresh. Though the authorities have taken measures like widening of storm water drains and removal of bottlenecks, the residents complain that waste is still being dumped illegally into the drain. They fear this year too the area may get flooded and water may enter their homes
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham