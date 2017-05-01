Nation, Current Affairs

Video: Delhi BJP chief's house ransacked, accused attack staff members

ANI
Published May 1, 2017, 8:33 am IST
Updated May 1, 2017, 8:33 am IST
In February, Tiwari's car was attacked by a few unidentified men in Mumbai and was warned to stay away from campaigning for BMC polls.
Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari speaking to reporters after the incident. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
New Delhi: Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Manoj Tiwari's house in Delhi was ransacked on the early hours of Monday, a development that apparently stemmed from road rage.

The incident took place at around 1 am. Tiwari was not present in his house when the incident took place, but the accused attacked the staff members present there.

CCTV footage shows Tiwari's staffers getting into a scuffle with some men a little ahead of the politician's residence, following which the assaulters can be seen charging into the gates of his house, along with others.

The police have arrested four people in connection with this incident till now.

"This is a very big threat. It was an attack on my life. Two of our staff members are injured. Their intentions were very dangerous. Looks like a big conspiracy, that too with police involvement. No one should be spared," Tiwari said after the incident.

The accused ransacked the entire house and even the cars were vandalized.

"They were carrying rods. Even a policeman was visible in the CCTV footage, with these people. As per the information I have got they were looking for me. I am not aware of the entire incident we are looking the CCTV footage," Tiwari said.

In February, Tiwari's car was attacked by a few unidentified men in Mumbai and was warned to stay away from campaigning for BMC polls in Mumbai.

