Nation, Current Affairs

Uttar Pradesh: Poaching racket busted at skeet shooter’s house

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 1, 2017, 1:29 am IST
Updated May 1, 2017, 2:00 am IST
Four people have been detained for questioning.
Animal skins and skulls which were recovered along with ivory and 40 guns at retired colonel Devendra Kumar Bishnois house in Meerut on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
 Animal skins and skulls which were recovered along with ivory and 40 guns at retired colonel Devendra Kumar Bishnois house in Meerut on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: A major racket involving poaching of animals and trade in their body parts has come to light in Meerut district. Four people have been detained for questioning.

The coordinated raids were carried out by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Wild Life department and the local police at the residence of Devendra Singh, the retired army official.

The main accused is Prashant Bishnoi, who is now absconding, is the national level skeet shooter and the son of the army official.

The Army official, Devendra Singh, said that he had no knowledge of his son’s activities and would not defend his son.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) had designated Prashant Bishnoi as a ‘renowned’ shooter and has given him licence to two weapons of 12 bore each.

Last November, he participated in 60th national championship and stood 65th.

According to police reports, the matter came to light when a raid was carried out in the home of the retired Army colonel who also owns a college in Bareilly district. The cops had received a tip-off form an informer.

Mr Bishnoi was part of a ‘hunting team’ that was sent to Bihar. In a highly controversial move, Bihar government had allowed hunting of Neelgai or Blue Bull claiming it was destroying crops of farmers.

A foreign national is also said to be involved in the racket. At least 140 weapons, licensed and illegal, locally and foreign made,  around 50,000 cartridges, skin and carcass of a leopard, blackbuck and extinct animals, antlers, bones and ivory tusk, 15 stuffed deer, sambhar and blackbuck were seized in raids. A sum of Rs 1 crore in cash was also recovered.

Tags: animal poaching
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

Lifestyle Gallery

Sand artist Sam Dougados creates art on beaches that is inspired from Arabic designs and patterns that he visualizes. (Photo: Facebook/SamDougados)

Man creates beautiful art inspired from Arabic designs
Artist Katie Marks uses clay, ceramic and porcelain to make artistic creations out of mugs based of several things like water, skies and more that are absolutely amazing. (Photo: Instagram/Anotherseattleartist)

Artist makes eye-catching mugs that are too good to have coffee in
Art student Monami Ohno uses Amazon delivery boxes to make intricately designed 3D objects to practice for her specialisation in 3D Animation. (Photo: Instagram/monamincb)

Japanese artist uses Amazon delivery boxes to make visually amazing 3D objects
The Suwori tribal festival in Assam is celebrated by locals with traditional elephant fights, elephant races, horse race and tug of war. (Photo: AP)

Assamese locals celebrate the Suwori tribal festival with song and dance
American sand artist Jim Denevan creates exceptional art through geometrical designs that need to be viewed aerially to understand the idea behind them. (Photo: Facebook/JimDenevan)

Sand artist creates breathtaking designs that can only be understood aerially
Russian illustrator Nikita Golubev doesn’t consider dirty cars to be an eyesore. In fact, he treats them as blank canvasses to make beautiful art. (Photo: Instagram/ @proboynick)

Artist 'vandalises' dirty vehicles parked on streets to create art
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

MP: Minister gifts bats to 700 brides, says use on alcoholic husbands

The gifted mogri even bears the caption 'gift for beating drunkards, police will not intervene'. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 

A rising number of travellers in the US are having sex on the airport

The toilet topped the list for sexual encounters (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Railways' new train will have wi-fi, food by top chefs, LCD TVs

The soon-to-launch Tejas Express will have individual LCD screens for entertainment. (Photo: PTI)
 

IIT scientists create low-cost solar cells using Jamun

These components form a sandwich-like structure with the dye molecule or photosensitizer playing a pivotal role through its ability to absorb visible light. (Represntational image)
 

UK: Indian restaurant fined over smell of 'biryanis' and 'bhajis'

Khushi, which serves Punjabi dishes and was based in the Red Rose pub, was set in a built-up residential area alongside other businesses. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Acid attack survivors learn the art of tattoo making for a better future

The workshop was held in Delhi (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana: Fund crunch hits 1,000-pillar shrine repair

The Natyamantapam under construction at the 1,000-pillar temple in Hanamkonda.

Centre’s push for simplified power tariff

The high complexity of tariffs in the current scenario due to numerous distinctions across end-users has resulted in multiple basis of categorisation. There is an overall lack of justification for creating so many categories/sub-categories, the ministry said.

Telangana: Heritage fund soon for conservation

Telangana government

Hyderabad: Eye on British Residency as museum

The former British Residency building that has a Darbar Hall, which the TS government is planning to convert into a museum to display Hyderabad's historical artefacts. (Photo: DC)

MP: Minister gifts bats to 700 brides, says use on alcoholic husbands

The gifted mogri even bears the caption 'gift for beating drunkards, police will not intervene'. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham