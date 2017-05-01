Nation, Current Affairs

J&K: Students march against army, hoist ISIS flags, paste Burhan posters?

PTI
Published May 1, 2017, 2:49 pm IST
Updated May 1, 2017, 2:54 pm IST
Security personnel chase away agitators during a protest against the police action on protesters in Kupwara, in Srinagar earlier this year. (Photo: PTI)
Srinagar: Clashes erupted between security forces and students on Monday after the latter took out a protest march against the alleged highhandedness of security personnel at a college in Pulwama in south Kashmir, the police said.

A number of students of Boys Higher Secondary School and Pulwama Degree College took out a joint march against the security forces action on April 15, a police official said.

When the march reached near Pulwama police station, some of the students threw stones at security personnel, who lobbed teargas shells to disperse them, the official said.

There are no reports of any casualty in the clashes, which were going on till reports last came in.

There were unconfirmed reports of some students hoisting Islamic State flags and pasting posters of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani, who was killed in an encounter with security forces in July last year, on the building of the degree college.

Meanwhile, shops and other business establishments were shut in the area in view of the clashes.

