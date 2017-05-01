J&K: After violating ceasefire, Pakistan Army mutilates bodies of 2 jawans

The soldiers who were killed were part of a team on patrol between two forward posts in Udhampur along the Line of Control. (Photo: PTI/ Representational Image)

Srinagar: The Pakistan Army mutilated bodies of two jawans after killing them following a ceasefire violation in Poonch of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, the Indian Army said.

The Indian army posted a statement regarding the incident, warning of appropriate response for the "despicable act."

Army’s Udhampur-based Norther Command, in a statement, said the soldiers were killed in Pakistani firing and their bodies were mutilated in a simultaneously launched attack by its Border Action Team (BAT).

“Pakistan Army carried out unprovoked rocket and mortar firing on two forward posts on the Line of Control in Krishna Ghati sector. Simultaneously, BAT action was launched on a patrol operating in between the two posts, the statement said. “In an unsoldierly act by the Pakistan Army, the bodies of two of our soldiers in the patrol were mutilated,” it added.

The soldiers, who were killed, were part of a team on patrol between two forward posts in Poonch along the Line of Control, Northern Command said in a press statement.

A Junior Commissioner Officer (JCO) of the Army and a Border Security Force (BSF) head-constable were killed and another BSF jawan was injured when Pakistani troops fired automatic weapons and rocket-propelled-grenades to target an Indian forward post along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Monday morning.

The condition of the injured BSF jawan is stated to be ‘stable’.

The officials in Jammu said that the Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked shelling at the BSF post in Poonch’s Krishna Ghati sector at 8:30 am. The two critically injured jawans were removed to a nearest medical facility but were declared brought dead on arrival.

Officials in Jammu while confirming the incident, said that BSF head-constable Prem Sagar and Army's Naik Subedar Paramjeet Singh “who were critically injured in the Pakistani firing and shelling succumbed on way to the hospital”.

They also said that second BSF jawan injured in the firing and shelling is “out of danger”. The firing has stopped, reports received in Jammu said. But it is not clear as yet if the Indian troops retaliated to the Pakistani firing or not.

The Krishna Ghati sector often witnessed skirmishes between the facing troops.