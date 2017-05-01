J&K: 2 jawans killed as Pak violates ceasefire, fires rockets at BSF post

Pakistan on Monday fired rockets at a forward defence location (FDL) post of the BSF along the LoC in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, killing three soldiers. (Photo: Representational Image)

Srinagar: A Junior Commissioner Officer (JCO) of the Army and a Border Security Force (BSF) head-constable were killed when Pakistani troops fired automatic weapons and rocket-propelled-grenades to target an Indian forward post along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir Poonch district on Monday morning.

Another BSF soldier was injured was injured in the attack, whose condition is stated to be ‘stable’.

The officials in Jammu said that the Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked shelling at the BSF post in Poonch’s Krishna Ghati sector at 8.30 am.

The officials in Jammu while confirming it said that BSF head-constable Prem Sagar and Army's Naik Subedar Paramjeet Singh “who were critically injured in the Pakistani firing and shelling succumbed on way to the hospital”.

They also said that second BSF jawan injured in the firing and shelling is “out of danger”. The firing has stopped, reports received in Jammu said. But it is not clear as yet if the Indian troops retaliated to the Pakistani firing or not.

The Krishna Ghati sector often witnessed skirmishes between the facing troops.

Pakistan had violated the ceasefire agreement seven times last month, one instance happening in Poonch on April 19 while another happened on April 17 in Noushera.

Pakistani troops breached the truce along the Line of Control in Poonch and Rajouri sectors seven times last month.