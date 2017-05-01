 LIVE !  :  Nitish Rana has continued his good form with the bat. (Photo: BCCI) Live| MI vs RCB: Jos Buttler, Nitish Rana give Mumbai Indians a good start
 
War on terror: Will drown terrorists in blood they shed, Erdogan to Modi

PTI
Published May 1, 2017, 5:15 pm IST
Updated May 1, 2017, 5:30 pm IST
Addressing a joint press event, India and Turkey also said that no reason or rationale can validate terrorism.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PIB)
New Delhi: Terming constantly evolving threat of terrorism as "a shared worry", India and Turkey said on Monday that no reason or rationale can validate terrorism and pitched for strong action against those who provide shelter and support to such forces.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visiting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held comprehensive discussions and took stock of full range of bilateral relations, including political and economic.

Addressing a joint press event with Erdogan, Modi said, "We live in times where our societies face new threats and challenges every day. The context and contours of some of the existing and emerging security challenges globally are our common concern."

"In particular, the constantly evolving threat from terrorism is our shared worry. I held an extensive conversion with the Turkish president on this subject. We agreed that no intent or goal or reason or rationale can validate terrorism," he said.

Modi also strongly pitched for the need to work as one to disrupt the terrorist networks and their financing and put a stop to cross-border movement of terrorists, in an obvious reference to Pakistan-based terror outfits.

"President (Erdogan) and I agreed to work together to strengthen our cooperation, both bilaterally and multilaterally, to effectively counter this menace," the prime minister added.

On his part, Erdogan said, "His country will always be with India in its battle against terrorism... And terrorists will be drowned in the blood they shed."

Ahead of his visit to India, Erdogan had pitched for a multilateral dialogue to resolve the Kashmir issue to ensure peace in the region.

"We should not allow more casualties to occur (in Kashmir). By having a multilateral dialogue, (in which) we can be involved, we can seek ways to settle the issue once and for all," he had told a TV channel in an interview.

The remarks are contrary to the position of India, which maintains that the Jammu and Kashmir issue is a bilateral matter between it and Pakistan, and that there is no scope for a third party mediation.

This is Erdogan's first foreign tour after winning a controversial referendum on April 16 that further consolidated his executive powers.

The Turkish leader arrived here on Sunday on a two-day visit.

Related Stories

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who arrived in India on a two day visit, was granted a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Delhi: Erdogan granted ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan

This is Erdogan's 1st foreign visit on winning a referendum in Turkey earlier this month which gave him more executive powers as President.
01 May 2017 11:26 AM
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan greets waiting officials upon arrival in New Delhi, India, Sunday, April 30, 2017. Erdogan is on a two-day visit to India. (Photo: AP)

Multilateral dialogue needed in J&K, must avoid casualties: Erdogan

The Turkish President's stance is likely to be upsetting to India, which maintains that Kashmir is a bilateral issue.
01 May 2017 8:07 AM

Explain it: Owaisi taunts Venkaiah Naidu, calls him ‘India’s new expert’ on Sharia

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (Photo: File)

Justice Karnan threatens action against SC’s 'forceful' medical checkup

Calcutta High Court Justice C.S. Karnan. (Photo: ANI)

Gujarat: Rahul Gandhi pays respects at temple of tribal deity before rally

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi addressing a rally at Debiapada, in Gujarat on Monday. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

5 Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by Lankan Navy

(Representational image)

EC bribery case: Dhinakaran, aide sent to judicial custody till May 15

AIADMK (Amma) leader TTV Dhinakaran (Photo: File)
