EC bribery case: Dhinakaran, aide sent to judicial custody till May 15

ANI
Published May 1, 2017, 3:57 pm IST
Updated May 1, 2017, 4:02 pm IST
Earlier on Friday, a Delhi Court had sent alleged middleman Chandrashekhar to judicial custody till May 12.
 AIADMK (Amma) leader TTV Dhinakaran (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Ousted AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, along with his aide Mallikarjuna was on Monday sent to judicial custody until 15 May.

On Sunday, the Delhi Crime Branch recovered Dhinakaran's five bank accounts from Chennai through which transactions of huge amounts had been carried out. Police sought for further remand of the ousted AIADMK leader after the discovery.

As per sources, most of the amounts were paid to a Hawala Operator. Dinakaran's Chartered Accountant was also called by the crime branch for questioning in the matter.

The crime branch officials also recovered mobile phone of Sukesh Chandrashekhar from Chennai and also found the details of communication between Sukesh and Dinakaran.

Earlier on Friday, a Delhi Court sent alleged middleman Chandrashekhar to judicial custody till May 12.

Dinakaran had reportedly, through Chandrashekhar, sought to keep the 'Two Leaves' symbol of the AIADMK by allegedly trying to bribe an Election Commission official.

The Crime Branch recovered approximately Rs. 1.3 crore, two luxury cars, a BMW and a Mercedes from Chandrashekhar.

Chandrasekhar was picked up from the Hyatt hotel and was produced at the residence of Special Judge Poonam Chaudhry, who allowed the Delhi Police's plea to interrogate the accused for eight days.

During his third day of interrogation by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police yesterday, Dinakaran finally accepted that he met Chandrashekhar, the man alleged to be the middleman in his bribery dealing with the Election Commission.

Dinakaran, sources said, initially refused to have known Sukesh. He later accepted meeting him when Sukesh himself gave the details of his meeting with the former. He, however, maintained that he did not pay any money to Sukesh.

Tags: ttv dhinkaran, aiadmk, election commission
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

