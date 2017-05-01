Nation, Current Affairs

B'luru: Govt hospital refuses ambulance, man carries 3-yr-old son's body

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 1, 2017, 2:12 am IST
Updated May 1, 2017, 9:26 am IST
The son, Raheem was injured in a hit-and-run case Karpur Gate in Anekal taluk around 7.30 pm on Sunday, and died.
A video grab of the man carrying his son’s body on a two-wheeler in Anekal on Sunday night.
 A video grab of the man carrying his son’s body on a two-wheeler in Anekal on Sunday night.

Bengaluru: A man was left with no option but to carry his three-year-old dead son’s body on a two-wheeler after the government hospital at Anekal allegedly refused to give him an ambulance.

The hospital authorities reportedly gave the father of the child a hard time when he asked for an ambulance to carry his dead son Raheem (3) home.

Raheem was injured in a hit-and-run case Karpur Gate in Anekal taluk around 7.30 pm and his father rushed him to the Anekal Government Hospital around 8 pm. The doctors declared Raheem brought dead, but did not inform the police or conduct the post-mortem of the child. “We did not get any information from the hospital. We got to know about it from the media and rushed to the hospital at 10.30 pm. It is only then that the doctors informed us,” the police said.

The father, carrying his dead son on his shoulder and sobbing, waited in front of the hospital for nearly an hour looking for a transport to take his dead son home. A video shows some people talking to him. After some time, a man on a bike comes up to him and the man, carrying the body, climbs on the pillion and goes with him.

It is learnt that the boy’s parents are from Assam and are daily wager workers.

The doctors at the hospital, however, claimed that the man ran away when he was told that his son was brought dead.

Taluk Health Officer Jnanaprakash admitted that the doctors made a mistake by not informing the police and letting the child’s body go without conducting the post-mortem. Anekal police are looking for the parent of the deceased to conduct the investigation.

Tags: government hospital
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is Dark Matter "Fuzzy"?

(Representational image)
 

Don’t write off ‘champion’ MS Dhoni: Ricky Ponting to critics

Ricky Ponting, the former Australian skipper, also expressed his surprise over Rising Pune Supergiant's decision to replace MS Dhoni with Steve Smith as the skipper of the team. (Photo: PTI)
 

Apple needs to consider this in order to set up its plant in India

(Representational image)
 

Rajinikanth: Baahubali 2 is Indian cinema's pride

A still of Prabhas from 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion', and Rajinikanth.
 

Aizawl FC script history, win I-League title

Aizawl FC's feat is comparable to the unheralded English Premier League side Leicester which won the title in 2015-16 season after they were on the verge of relegation the previous year. (Photo: PTI)
 

Keeping his passion alive

Cricketer Ibrahim stands tall as he has made his name even in America.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnataka: Defying classroom norms

All the things they made were out of everyday trash and e-waste and these also became a space that consumed waste instead of creating it.

Karnataka: Child trafficking- It’s tough time for police to trace biological parents

hree children, who were allegedly sold to three NRI couples are yet to be rescued. (Photo: AFP/ Representational Image)

Karnataka: After polio drops, baby dies

Despite the doctors’ pleas, the boy’s parents, Preeti and Puttaraju, have not agreed for a post-mortem.(Representational image)

Karnataka: No takers for Golden Chariot wedding package

Golden Chariot Train

Bengaluru: Shantinagar fears ’16 flood redux

inagar residents, the memories of last year’s floods are still fresh. Though the authorities have taken measures like widening of storm water drains and removal of bottlenecks, the residents complain that waste is still being dumped illegally into the drain. They fear this year too the area may get flooded and water may enter their homes
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham