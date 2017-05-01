B'luru: Govt hospital refuses ambulance, man carries 3-yr-old son's body

Bengaluru: A man was left with no option but to carry his three-year-old dead son’s body on a two-wheeler after the government hospital at Anekal allegedly refused to give him an ambulance.

The hospital authorities reportedly gave the father of the child a hard time when he asked for an ambulance to carry his dead son Raheem (3) home.

Raheem was injured in a hit-and-run case Karpur Gate in Anekal taluk around 7.30 pm and his father rushed him to the Anekal Government Hospital around 8 pm. The doctors declared Raheem brought dead, but did not inform the police or conduct the post-mortem of the child. “We did not get any information from the hospital. We got to know about it from the media and rushed to the hospital at 10.30 pm. It is only then that the doctors informed us,” the police said.

The father, carrying his dead son on his shoulder and sobbing, waited in front of the hospital for nearly an hour looking for a transport to take his dead son home. A video shows some people talking to him. After some time, a man on a bike comes up to him and the man, carrying the body, climbs on the pillion and goes with him.

It is learnt that the boy’s parents are from Assam and are daily wager workers.

The doctors at the hospital, however, claimed that the man ran away when he was told that his son was brought dead.

Taluk Health Officer Jnanaprakash admitted that the doctors made a mistake by not informing the police and letting the child’s body go without conducting the post-mortem. Anekal police are looking for the parent of the deceased to conduct the investigation.