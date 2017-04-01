Nation, Current Affairs

Unitech MD arrested for allegedly duping investors

PTI
Published Apr 1, 2017, 2:02 pm IST
Updated Apr 1, 2017, 2:11 pm IST
Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra were arrested for not developing a project for which they had received money from investors.
Managing Director of Unitech Sanjay Chandra (R) (Photo: File/PTI)
 Managing Director of Unitech Sanjay Chandra (R) (Photo: File/PTI)

New Delhi: Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing has arrested the Managing Director of Unitech and another person for allegedly not developing a project despite receiving funds from investors, police said.

"The accused, Ajay Chandra and Sanjya Chandra of Unitech, have been arrested for not developing a project, Anthea Floors, at Gurugram," a police officer said.

"Ninety-one people have invested Rs 35 crore in the project. The probe into the case is being monitored by a trial court," the officer said.

It is learnt that the investors had also approached the Delhi High Court in this regard.

Tags: sanjay chandra, ajay chandra, unitech, arrested, cheating investors
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch | Samsung Galaxy S8’s ‘face unlock’ security feature flawed

The Face Unlock feature was ‘supposedly’ another mode of secure unlocking that Samsung is said to have put on its flagships.
 

BEWARE! Google now knows you are watching porn

Most people browse adult content behind the doors. And to make it even private, people use the browser’s incognito mode so that their browsing history isn’t saved on the PC.
 

IPL 2017: BCCI issues fitness update of Virat Kohli, R Ashwin, Jadeja and others

Many of the Indian cricketers, who were a part of the side which won 10 of 13 home Tests, will not play in IPL 2017 at some point of time. (Photo: PTI)
 

Porn website will now protect your identity, hide your kinky fantasies

According to a recent Google Transparency Report, Pornhub and YouPorn are two of the 100 most visited websites in the world.
 

Will Cheteshwar Pujara sneak into IPL after so many pull-outs?

India's Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara, after a stupendous home season, could now find takers in IPL 2017. (Photo: AP)
 

Roger Federer downs Nick Kyrgios, to face Rafa Nadal for Miami Open crown

Roger Federer, who defeated Nick Kyrgios in the semifinal, faces arch-rival Rafael Nadal, who beat Fabio Fognini in the semis, in the Miami Open final. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Muzzafarnagar stripping incident: FIR registered against warden

The warden reportedly threatened to beat the girls who started crying or trying to resist the move. (Photo:ANI)

ED cracks down on 300 shell companies, searches 100 places in 16 states

Enforcement Directorate. (Photo: Representational Image)

Stalin visits TN farmers at Jantar Mantar, demands loan waiver

DMK working president M.K. Stalin (Photo: File)

Slaughter houses in Gujarat running without license: CAG

Representational image

Now, law to prevent misuse of Gods name by liqour shops, bars in Maharashtra

Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham