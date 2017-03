Bhopal: The three accused in March seven Bhopal-Ujjain train blast in Madhya Pradesh were in touch with Islamic State suspect Saifulla, killed in night-long encounter with police in Lucknow early on March 8, NIA probing the incident has revealed.

NIA has established that the three accused had contacted Saifulla before and after planting improvised explosive device (IED) in the passenger train on the fateful day.