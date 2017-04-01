Pakistan using social media to incite youth in Kashmir: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Home minister Rajnath Singh on Friday accused Pakistan of using the social media to incite youths in Kashmir to storm encounter sites to help holed-up militants, after some members in Lok Sabha raised the issue of death of three civilians in Budgam in a firing.

Responding to Saugata Roy (TMC) expressing concern saying the situation in the Kashmir Valley was very grave and seeking his intervention, Singh said the security forces were dealing with terrorism in a way they should and they will surely be successful.

He said the strife-torn region had seen a “new trend” of late in which youths from nearby villages gather at the sites of encounter between security forces and terrorists and pelt stones to help the militants to flee.